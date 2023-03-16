Extrapolations (Apple TV+) - C: Scott Z. Burns - premieres 3/17/23
Extrapolations (Apple TV+) - C: Scott Z. Burns - premieres 3/17/23
Watch your future unfold. From the writer of Contagion comes Extrapolations, premiering March 17 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Extrapolations
Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before its too late?
The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.
Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner The Morning Show, and AFI Award-winning series Pachinko.
