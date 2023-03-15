Peacock Original reality competition - The Traitors

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3chUWsIO1oc



It's streaming on Peacock Premium. I really enjoyed it. The US version has some known "celebrity" competitors, as well as regular folks. There are also UK and Australian versions. The UK one is basically the same as the American one, with slight differences. They are both filmed at the same location with primarily the same missions, but different hosts. The Australian version is at a different location with mostly new missions and strays further from the basic format, also. Liked all of them.



If someone could fix this for me that would be great. The YouTube link is the trailer for the show.



