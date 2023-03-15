DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Peacock Original reality competition - The Traitors

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Peacock Original reality competition - The Traitors

   
Old 03-15-23, 06:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Florida
Posts: 1,855
Received 11 Likes on 7 Posts
Peacock Original reality competition - The Traitors
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3chUWsIO1oc

It's streaming on Peacock Premium. I really enjoyed it. The US version has some known "celebrity" competitors, as well as regular folks. There are also UK and Australian versions. The UK one is basically the same as the American one, with slight differences. They are both filmed at the same location with primarily the same missions, but different hosts. The Australian version is at a different location with mostly new missions and strays further from the basic format, also. Liked all of them.

If someone could fix this for me that would be great. The YouTube link is the trailer for the show.

leeta is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Willow (Disney+) - sequel series - premieres 11/30/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.