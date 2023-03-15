DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock

   
Old 03-15-23, 12:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Gizmo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 31,543
Received 90 Likes on 79 Posts
Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock
...So we're getting a movie now. This is not being reported anywhere except in this interview.


"It's Monk Post COVID," he said, "he's in trouble." They are bringing all the characters back and it will be available for streaming on Peacock.The announcement is at 1h:00:12. Monk is also discussed in the interview from minute 44:12 (but not in relation to the new movie).

Awesome! Psych movies have been hit or miss, but I guess this just re-energizes their catalog
Gizmo is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Phodg (03-15-23)
Old 03-15-23, 04:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,343
Received 2,431 Likes on 1,801 Posts
Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-15-23, 05:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,343
Received 2,431 Likes on 1,801 Posts
Re: Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock
Here are more cast details other than a promo graphic

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Challenge: World Championship (Paramount+) - premieres 3/8/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.