Mr. Monks last case: A Monk Movie coming to Peacock

...So we're getting a movie now. This is not being reported anywhere except in this interview."It's Monk Post COVID," he said, "he's in trouble." They are bringing all the characters back and it will be available for streaming on Peacock.The announcement is at 1h:00:12. Monk is also discussed in the interview from minute 44:12 (but not in relation to the new movie).Awesome! Psych movies have been hit or miss, but I guess this just re-energizes their catalog