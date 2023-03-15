Marvel animated tv series?
Marvel animated tv series?
What's the timeline for all of their series?
What's available on dvd and what's OOP?
Any future plans(I thought X-Men were a lock with 1990's style animation)?
What's the deal with Fantastic Four 1967(Hanna Barbera)? Can WB release this on dvd since they own Hanna Barbera or why don't they sell the rights to Fox(or whoever wants Marvel animation)?
