Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23

   
Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23


The truth will surface. Silo premieres May 5 on Apple TV+.

In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.
Re: Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
omigod i never thought they would develop this into a series. this is awesome!
Re: Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
I enjoyed that book series but dont remember much about them. Looks like they put some money into this - Ill definitely watch!
