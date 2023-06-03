Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,832
Likes: 0
Received 3,518 Likes on 2,383 Posts
Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
The truth will surface. Silo premieres May 5 on Apple TV+.
In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.
In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Earth ....
Posts: 5,065
Received 51 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
omigod i never thought they would develop this into a series. this is awesome!
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 40,784
Received 996 Likes on 631 Posts
Re: Silo (Apple TV+) - S: Rebecca Ferguson - premieres 5/5/23
I enjoyed that book series but dont remember much about them. Looks like they put some money into this - Ill definitely watch!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off