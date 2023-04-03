Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - Netflix live event comedy special - 3/4/23

Quote:

The seven-second delay button is taking a night off: Chris Rock is back on Netflix and ready to tell you what he thinks live.



The legendary comedian returns to Netflix with a new stand-up special  Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflixs first-ever live event  that will kick off on March 4, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Selective Outrage is the comedians second special for Netflix following 2018s Tambourine. Since April 2022, Rock has been traveling the globe as part of his Ego Death World Tour, which marked his return to live comedy after a five-year break.



Rock will perform in Baltimore, at Marylands iconic Hippodrome Theatre, but fans in 190 countries around the globe will also be able to catch the special live. So, stay up late or get up early to keep the FOMO at bay, because who knows what will happen.



While youll have to wait until March to hear from Rock himself, you can already add the special to your list on your Netflix app, and set a reminder to make sure youll tune in for the special in real time.



And what happens during the show is only the beginning, because Netflix is serving up an entire evening of live entertainment before and after Rock takes the stage.



Before the show



Make sure youre seated and comfortable, because Rock brought along some of his famous friends to get the night started. Airing live from The World Famous Comedy Store on Los Angeles Sunset Strip, the pre-show will be hosted by comedian and actor Ronny Chieng with appearances from Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole, among others.



A Watch Live red play button will be available at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET on Netflix so members can join a waiting room before The Show Before the Show officially begins at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.



Half an hour before Rock goes live, friends and fellow comedians will start to count down to the historic stand-up event. Expect to see live commentary and special messages from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Woody Harrelson and more.



Since Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is only available in English at this time, youll have to set your profile language to English to see the special.



During the show



Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will begin promptly at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will look like any other movie or show on Netflix that you can click to watch.



Throughout the special, members will be able to rewind, pause and jump to exactly where Rock currently is in his set. If youre joining the party late, you can play from the beginning or start watching live. The special will be available for streaming immediately following the live event.



After the show



Right after the show, David Spade and Dana Carvey will tap in as co-hosts for The Show After the Show.



The duo are bringing along some special friends to join them live from The Comedy Store, including JB Smoove and six-time NBA champion and MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to wrap up the epic night.



Both The Show After the Show and The Show Before the Show will only be available live on March 4.