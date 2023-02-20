The Consultant (Amazon) - S: Christoph Waltz - premieres 2/24/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,715
Likes: 0
Received 3,495 Likes on 2,367 Posts
The Consultant (Amazon) - S: Christoph Waltz - premieres 2/24/23
The Consultant starring Christoph Waltz, Brittany O'Grady, Nat Wolff and Aimee Carrero arrives on Prime February 24, 2023.
Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aimee Carrero as Patti
· Brittany O'Grady as Elaine
· Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff
· Nat Wolff as Craig
CREW INFORMATION:
· Andrew Mittman as EP
· Bentley Little as BOOK
· Christoph Waltz as EP
· Kai Dolbashian as PROD
· Matt Shakman as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Steve Stark as EP
· Tony Basgallop as CRTR/EP
Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aimee Carrero as Patti
· Brittany O'Grady as Elaine
· Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff
· Nat Wolff as Craig
CREW INFORMATION:
· Andrew Mittman as EP
· Bentley Little as BOOK
· Christoph Waltz as EP
· Kai Dolbashian as PROD
· Matt Shakman as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Steve Stark as EP
· Tony Basgallop as CRTR/EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off