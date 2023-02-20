DVD Talk Forum

  #1  
The Consultant (Amazon) - S: Christoph Waltz - premieres 2/24/23
The Consultant starring Christoph Waltz, Brittany O'Grady, Nat Wolff and Aimee Carrero arrives on Prime February 24, 2023.

Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aimee Carrero as Patti
· Brittany O'Grady as Elaine
· Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff
· Nat Wolff as Craig

CREW INFORMATION:
· Andrew Mittman as EP
· Bentley Little as BOOK
· Christoph Waltz as EP
· Kai Dolbashian as PROD
· Matt Shakman as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Steve Stark as EP
· Tony Basgallop as CRTR/EP
