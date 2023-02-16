Love and Death (HBO Max) -- S: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons -- From EP David E. Kelley -- 4/27/23

Quote:

The seven-episode Max Original limited series LOVE & DEATH, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, APRIL 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. The show is an official selection of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.



· Logline: This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore - two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life... until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.



· Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

