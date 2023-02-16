Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently.Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live with Kelly and Ryan and his replacement is someone very familiar to co-host Kelly Ripa.
On Thursday, the longtime broadcaster — who joined the syndicated ABC daytime show in 2017 — announced his exit from the series, with plans to move back to the west coast this spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.
In his departure, Seacrest will be permanently replaced with actor Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband. The show will be officially rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.
Leaving wasn't a "tough, tough" decision, Seacrest noted on the show, and a "bittersweet" one.
He honored his bond with Ripa. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest, 41, in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," he added. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently (yahoo.com)
I had no idea Seacrest had been on the show for six years now. This show needs to pack it up. The shows with Kelly and Mark were always boring IMO.
It is crazy to me Seacrest is only 41. Not his looks, as he looks way younger than he is, but it seems like he has been on TV for like 20 years. Must just be because he has like 5 jobs.
