Silk: Spider Society (Spider-verse show / Amazon)
Amazon Orders Multiple Marvel-Sony Shows, Beginning With 'Silk' - Variety
Amazon is officially moving forward with multiple live-action shows based on the Marvel characters controlled by Sony, Variety has learned.
The first series under the deal will be “Silk: Spider Society,” which was developed by “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Silk” as part of a new multi-year overall television deal she has signed with Amazon. Kang, Lord, and Miller all executive produce along with former Sony boss Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there.
“Silk: Spider Society” will debut domestically on MGM+’s (nee Epix) linear channel followed by a global launch on Prime Video. The show is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos for Marvel Comics. It follows Cindy Moon, described as “a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.”
