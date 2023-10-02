Silk: Spider Society (Spider-verse show / Amazon)

“Silk: Spider Society” will debut domestically on MGM+’s (nee Epix) linear channel followed by a global launch on Prime Video. The show is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos for Marvel Comics. It follows Cindy Moon, described as “a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.”