Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)

   
Old 02-10-23, 10:03 AM
Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE) - Variety

A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.
Old 02-10-23, 10:07 AM
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Live action? They should have just given Cage's character from the movie a series in whatever universe he was from.
Old 02-10-23, 10:19 AM
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Thread is still on first page, man. Do a search, n00b.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...ng-amazon.html
Old 02-10-23, 10:28 AM
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Originally Posted by Deftones View Post
Thread is still on first page, man. Do a search, n00b.

Totally n00b! Scrolled right by them!

Mods, merge-o-mania, please.
