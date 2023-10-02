Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,767
Received 953 Likes on 599 Posts
Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE) - Variety
A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.
The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.
A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.
The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 17,162
Received 553 Likes on 404 Posts
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Live action? They should have just given Cage's character from the movie a series in whatever universe he was from.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,449
Received 985 Likes on 682 Posts
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Thread is still on first page, man. Do a search, n00b.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...ng-amazon.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...ng-amazon.html
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,767
Received 953 Likes on 599 Posts
Re: Spider-Man Noir (Live-Action show / Amazon)
Thread is still on first page, man. Do a search, n00b.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...ng-amazon.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...ng-amazon.html
Mods, merge-o-mania, please.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off