Re: The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23

Gabriel Basso's been in a few movies that I have watched mainly when he was a teen Super 8 and The Kings of Summer which are two pretty good movies. He hasn't had many projects since 2016. This and Hillbilly Elegy in 2020. It does look like he has two other projects in the works.