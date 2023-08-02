DVD Talk Forum

The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23

   
02-08-23, 03:10 PM
The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23


https://deadline.com/2023/02/1235252929-1235252929/

Netflix has set a March 23 premiere date for action thriller The Night Agent and released a slew of first-look images. See them below and watch a teaser above.

Created and showrun by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T., The Shield, the 10-episode drama stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies that never rings. Then a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office and threatens the country.

Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano Phoenix Raei and DB Woodside also star in the series from Sony Pictures Television Studios based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.



The lead of this show from his IMDB is pretty unknown. But a Shawn Ryan written and created action thriller will get me to try it,


02-08-23, 03:26 PM
Re: The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23
Gabriel Basso's been in a few movies that I have watched mainly when he was a teen Super 8 and The Kings of Summer which are two pretty good movies. He hasn't had many projects since 2016. This and Hillbilly Elegy in 2020. It does look like he has two other projects in the works.
02-08-23, 03:32 PM
Re: The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23
Yeah Shawn Ryan's name is enough to get me to watch. Big fan of his work.
02-08-23, 03:40 PM
Re: The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23
It's funny that Hong Chau is the biggest name in the cast (and she deserves recognition)
02-08-23, 04:10 PM
Re: The Night Agent (Netflix) -- From creator and EP Shawn Ryan -- Premieres 3/23/23
Originally Posted by lwhy? View Post
Gabriel Basso's been in a few movies that I have watched mainly when he was a teen Super 8 and The Kings of Summer which are two pretty good movies. He hasn't had many projects since 2016. This and Hillbilly Elegy in 2020. It does look like he has two other projects in the works.
He was the son in The Big C - that's where I first saw him. And then the movies you mentioned.
I was thinking about The Big C the other day and wondered what happened to Basso and haven't seen him in anything for a while (never got around to checking IMDB)
