Fawlty Towers Reboot S: John Cleese

John Cleese's Fawlty Towers is Being Rebooted

The famous UK comedy series is returning, now set in the modern day.

Created by John Cleese and Connie Booth, the original Fawlty Towers was a popular two-season sitcom about the misanthropic hotel owner Basil Fawlty and his various escapades while running an English seaside inn filled with oddball employees and strange guests. Produced by Castle Rock Entertainment, operated by film director and writer Rob Reiner, the planned reboot will pick up in modern England, with Basil still running Fawlty Towers.

John Cleese, who become particularly controversial in recent years, will return to write and star in the reboot, joined by his daughter Camilla Cleese, who will also act and write for the series as well. So far, the only character confirmed to return is Basil in modern day Torquay, but the reboot will maintain many of its connections to the original series.

In the tradition of many other British television shows, Fawlty Towers had a relatively limited run, lasting only 12 episodes across two seasons -- aired over three years through 1976 and 1979. However, the series is wildly regarded as one of the great comedy shows from the BBC library. Even today, re-runs air in rotation often, and it's one of the popular shows on British streaming platforms.

Since Monty Python's Flying Circus debuted in the 1970s, John Cleese has been known as one of the great comedians from England. Yet, in recent years he's become increasingly more controversial with his commentary on social movements and politics, frequently decrying what he describes as "cancel culture" in comedy. He has also publicly supported Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's

As of now, this is the second reboot or "legacy sequel" that Castle Rock Entertainment has on deck. Currently, a follow up to the popular This is Spinal Tap is in the works, which Rob Reiner will work on as well.

In a press release, show creator John Cleese said, "When we first met, [producer Matthew George] offered an excellent first idea, and then he and my daughter Camilla had one of the best creative sessions I can remember." He added that they "look forward to expanding it into a series."