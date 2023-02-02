AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Here is the link to watch: Nothing Forever (twitch.tv)
‘Nothing, Forever’ Is An Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Generated by AI (vice.com)
Four pixelated cartoon characters talk to each other about coffee, Amazon deliveries, and veganism as they stand apart in a decorated NYC apartment. There is one woman and three men who seem to be the animated versions of Seinfeld’s main characters, Elaine, Jerry, George, and Kramer. But unlike Seinfeld, these characters are set in a modern-era NYC, and their voices and bodies look and sound robotic. That’s because “Nothing, Forever” is a live-streaming show that’s almost entirely generated by algorithms. It’s been streaming non-stop on Twitch since December 14.
Hartle and his co-creator, Brian Habersberger, used a combination of machine learning, generative algorithms, and cloud services to build the show. Hartle told Motherboard that the dialogue is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model and that there is very little human moderation of the stream, outside of GPT-3’s built-in moderation filters. “Aside from the artwork and the laugh track you'll hear, everything else is generative, including: dialogue, speech, direction (camera cuts, character focus, shot length, scene length, etc), character movement, and music,” one of the creators wrote in a Reddit comment.
Re: AI Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
I watched for a bit. It's so weird and often pretty terrible but at the same time fascinating.
Re: AI Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
AI-generated ‘Seinfeld’ is just as awful as it sounds | Engadget
“Aside from the artwork and the laugh track you’ll hear,” one of the show’s creators posted to Reddit, “everything else is generative, including: dialogue, speech, direction (camera cuts, character focus, shot length, scene length, etc), character movement, and music.” The stream has little human involvement and changes based on viewer feedback from the Twitch stream. “The show can effectively change, and the narrative actually evolves based on the audience,” said Hartle in an interview with Vice. “One of the major factors that we’re thinking about is how do we get people involved in crafting the narrative so it becomes their own.”
That goal may be far away, as any narrative — much less a personalized one — seems beyond its current capabilities. Still, with a sizable budget and several years of technological advancement, it’s easy to imagine someone producing more watchable generative programming, an endless stream of personalized, assembly-line digital media. “Our grounding principle was, can we create a show that can generate entertaining content forever? Because that’s truly where we see the future emerging towards. Our goal with the next iterations or next shows that we release is to actually trade a show that is like Netflix-level quality.”
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Stagefright...happens to the best of 'em.
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
The Official Seinfeld Twitter shouted this out.
Also, here's a reddit that is compiling some clips:
WatchMeForever (reddit.com)
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
I think animation is going to fall to AI within the next couple decades. It will no longer be made by humans once they get this technology down pat and work out the kinks.
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
When I checked it out, Elaine and Jerry were wearing the same color shirt, and they decided they were going to start some big investigation into how that could have possibly happened. So about what you'd expect from a sitcom written by AI.
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
I've been "watching" this for 10 minutes and I think Jerry's used the microwave more times in this 10 minutes than in the entire 9 seasons of the actual show.
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Oh, no. I was about to turn it off and then something made me laugh. Not because it's a good joke, but because AI is ridiculous. Elaine saw a woman just standing at the grocery store for a long time and she went around her to get to her items. Jerry said maybe she was too embarrassed to ask someone for help and she couldn't find what she was looking for. George, opening the fridge, says, "Yeah, like one of those little jars of tazmanian devil essence." It's so bizarre, that made me laugh!
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Even the AI hates Florida
This is like watching a 1990s era version of The Sims with AI generated dialog and an almost Lynchian laugh track
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
"Did you ever wonder why we have seven fingers on one hand and eight fingers on the other hand?"
"Yeah, yesterday I had seven fingers on my left hand and eight fingers on my right hand. But today I have eight fingers on my left hand and seven fingers on my right hand."
"Yesterday I had four thumbs and today I only have three. Where did that thumb go?"
Re: AI Generated Seinfeld - Nothing, Forever
Thats hilarious as AI has been having problems with how many fingers to place on hands. Heres a tweet with a Real life Family Guy intro where you can see the issue
