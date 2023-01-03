DVD Talk Forum

Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23

Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23

   
02-01-23, 07:01 PM
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23


When Survivor kicks off its 44th season on Wednesday, March 1, the latest crop of castaways will include a bonafide rocket scientist, one of New York’s finest firefighters and — this could come in handy — a podiatrist!

Per CBS, the Fiji-set cycle will find the 18 contestants “divided into three tribes of six” and facing “a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach.”

CAST:
Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho

Age: 36
Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Occupation: Salon owner

Matt Blankinship

Age: 27
Hometown: Albany, Calif.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Security software engineer

Brandon Cottom

Age: 30
Hometown: Newtown, Pa.
Current Residence: Newton, Pa.
Occupation: Security specialist

Kane Fritzler

Age: 25
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Occupation: Law student

Carson Garrett

Age: 20
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: NASA engineering student

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43
Hometown:.Pickerington, Ohio
Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio
Occupation: Barbershop owner

Lauren Harpe

Age: 31
Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas
Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43
Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Occupation: Engineering manager

Helen Li

Age: 29
Hometown: Wayland, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Product manager

Frannie Marin

Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.
Occupation: Research coordinator

Danny Massa

Age: 32
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Bruce Perreault

Age: 46
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Insurance agent

Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28
Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Charity projects manager

Claire Rafson

Age: 25
Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech investor

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.
Occupation: Yogi

Sarah Wade

Age: 27
Hometown: Rochester, Minn.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Management consultant

Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35
Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.
Occupation: Drug counselor

Josh Wilder

Age: 34
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Surgical podiatrist
02-01-23, 07:09 PM
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Bayside
Posts: 2,907
Re: Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23

Fun Fact: This isn't an actual human being on Season 44 it's an AI Creation that combined the DNA of Sami and Owen from 43
02-01-23, 08:16 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,246
Re: Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23
Survivor: Island of the Uggos
02-02-23, 09:30 AM
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,110
Re: Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23
Maybe if Survivor put some more survivor type skills into the game, we wouldn't get every woke student and stay-at-home mom competing. That lineup looks like every Target commercial for the last 3 years.
