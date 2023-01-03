Survivor Season 44 Premieres 3/1/23

CAST:

Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Matt Blankinship

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Brandon Cottom

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Kane Fritzler

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Carson Garrett

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Lauren Harpe

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Helen Li

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Frannie Marin

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Danny Massa

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Bruce Perreault

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Maddy Pomilla

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Claire Rafson

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Sarah Wade

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Carolyn Wiger

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

Josh Wilder

Photo

:

Courtesy of CBS

When Survivor kicks off its 44th season on Wednesday, March 1, the latest crop of castaways will include a bonafide rocket scientist, one of New York’s finest firefighters and — this could come in handy — a podiatrist!Per CBS, the Fiji-set cycle will find the 18 contestants “divided into three tribes of six” and facing “a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach.”: 36: Bayamon, Puerto Rico: San Juan, Puerto Rico: Salon owner: 27: Albany, Calif.: San Francisco, Calif.: Security software engineer: 30: Newtown, Pa.: Newton, Pa.: Security specialist: 25: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: Law student: 20: Rome, Ga.: Atlanta, Ga.: NASA engineering student: 43:.Pickerington, Ohio: Columbus, Ohio: Barbershop owner: 31: Port Arthur, Texas: Mont Belvieu, Texas: Elementary school teacher: 43: Ponce, Puerto Rico: Pittsburgh, Pa.: Engineering manager: 29: Wayland, Mass.: San Francisco, Calif.: Product manager: 23: St. Paul, Minn.: Cambridge, Mass.: Research coordinator: 32: Bronx, N.Y.: Bronx, N.Y.: N.Y.C. firefighter: 46: West Warwick, R.I.: Warwick, R.I.: Insurance agent: 28: Huntingtown, Md.: Brooklyn, N.Y.: Charity projects manager: 25: Highland Park, Ill.: Brooklyn, N.Y.: Tech investor: 35: Mesa, Ariz.: Mesa, Ariz.: Yogi: 27: Rochester, Minn.: Chicago, Ill.: Management consultant: 35: North St. Paul, Minn.: Hugo, Minn.: Drug counselor: 34: Cincinnati, Ohio: Atlanta, Ga.: Surgical podiatrist