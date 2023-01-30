Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64

Her story is very interesting. Jackie Coogan (Uncle Fester) was a child actor in the silent era, and had all his money taken by his mother. (She said she felt young Jackie wasn't "working", but rather just playing on movie sets, and therefore he wasn't interested or entitled to the money). So he made sure that Lisa's money was in a safe place for when she turned 18, because her mother too had substance abuse issues and Jackie knew she'd do the same thing to Lisa that his mother had done to him.



Hard to believe that the only surviving cast member is John Astin. Man he was great as Gomez, even if it was nothing like the Charles Addams comics.