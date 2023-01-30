Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Well, she couldn't have timed her exit better if she tried, as the Wednesday character has never been more prominent in the culture's consciousness than it is now.
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Her story is very interesting. Jackie Coogan (Uncle Fester) was a child actor in the silent era, and had all his money taken by his mother. (She said she felt young Jackie wasn't "working", but rather just playing on movie sets, and therefore he wasn't interested or entitled to the money). So he made sure that Lisa's money was in a safe place for when she turned 18, because her mother too had substance abuse issues and Jackie knew she'd do the same thing to Lisa that his mother had done to him.
Hard to believe that the only surviving cast member is John Astin. Man he was great as Gomez, even if it was nothing like the Charles Addams comics.
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Its nice to see she got a bump in recognition due to her original dance moves on the TV show and Ortagas viral fame that riffed of of hers in part. I am struggling with the fact it was a black and white era tv show and she was only 11 years or so older than me.
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
Michael Jackson was same age as me. I remember watching Jackson 5 on TV around 1970-71 and thinking he was a little kid.
I always related to the classic rock artists of 60s and 70s as my peers. In reality they are all a good ten years older than me.
When the 80s came along, I'm in my early twenties and viewed the new artists of the MTV era as younger than me. Like you view middle school kids when you're in high school. In reality Madonna is same age as me and the Go-Gos are a year or two older.
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
I would sworn that John Astin died a while back, but he's still kicking in his 90s.
Kind of weird that he's outlived so many of his tv kids (Wednesday, Pugsley, Harry Stone).
Re: Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday from The Adams Family, dead at 64
But at least some of the Jets and Sharks he encouraged to get along with each other are still alive.
