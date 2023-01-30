Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Well, this year is off to a rough start.
RIP. Hope she and Penny will have a great reunion from the great beyond.
RIP to a real sweetheart
I'd have a milk and pepsi but I think that was Laverne's drink
I'd have a milk and pepsi but I think that was Laverne's drink
As I mentioned in the obit thread:
In just over 4 years Laverne, Squiggy, Carmine and Shirley all died (in that order).
Michael McKean is the lone actor left from the show.
In just over 4 years Laverne, Squiggy, Carmine and Shirley all died (in that order).
Michael McKean is the lone actor left from the show.
I don't think anyone under 40 can really conceive of how popular the stupid antics of Laverne and Shirley were in the late 70s. The idea that 10 million people watching a sitcom today would qualify it as a huge hit is fucking insane by comparison.
Scary her and Penny same age at time of death. Rip.
Thought she was also good in the 1973 Curtis Harrington flick The Killing Kind, opposite John Savage and Ann Sothern.
One of my favorite scenes from Happy Days ...
Thats sad news. I had a big crush on Cindy Williams as a kid. I was a tad too young to watch the show when it originally aired but caught it quite a bit in reruns.
Didn't they announce just a few month ago that she would go on tour doing a one woman show? I figured she must have been in good health to be doing that. I wonder if it was something sudden.
Kinda sad to see shows from my youth (whether I watched them or not) get "closed out" through actors dying off (ie. Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls).
I had to look her up and I still don't remember her or her character. She was only in 12 out of 178 episodes - I definitely wouldn't count her.
Kinda sad to see shows from my youth (whether I watched them or not) get "closed out" through actors dying off (ie. Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls).
It's really sad seeing all these sitcom stars I grew up with and realising they're well into senior citizen status now, although Penny was always the funnier one Cindy was the one I and many others had their boyhood crushes on. RIP.
It's easy to forget she was also in two of the bigger movies of the 70's. American Graffiti & Coppola's The Conversation.
"He'd kill us if he had the chance."
What a delivery. A better actress than what people who only remember her from Laverne & Shirley imagine her to be, but as Shirley she was absolutely charming and totally irreplaceable.
What a delivery. A better actress than what people who only remember her from Laverne & Shirley imagine her to be, but as Shirley she was absolutely charming and totally irreplaceable.
Just watched the first few episodes of Laverne and Shirley, last week, on Pluto TV.
Yeah, this year can fuck right off.
RIP
RIP
I had a crush on Cindy Williams RIP
I was lucky enough as a kid (maybe 8-9 years old) to go to Hollywood and see a live taping of Lavene and Shirley. I have no recollection of the episode but it was cool to see the retakes and be part of the "live studio audience", especially at that age. RIP She seemed like a lovely person.
If the characters Laverne & Shirley were real, they'd be 85 years old now.
(They were high school class of 1956, which would put their births at/around 1938)
Laverne & Shirley....The OG AbFab Girls but with no fashion sense, drugs, or sex.
