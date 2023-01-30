DVD Talk Forum

Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75

Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75

   
Old 01-30-23, 07:29 PM
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,561
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,694 Posts
Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75



Well, this year is off to a rough start.

RIP. Hope she and Penny will have a great reunion from the great beyond.
Old 01-30-23, 07:42 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,818
Received 1,051 Likes on 741 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
RIP to a real sweetheart
I'd have a milk and pepsi but I think that was Laverne's drink
Old 01-30-23, 07:45 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,781
Received 505 Likes on 352 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
As I mentioned in the obit thread:

In just over 4 years Laverne, Squiggy, Carmine and Shirley all died (in that order).

Michael McKean is the lone actor left from the show.
Old 01-30-23, 07:48 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,172
Received 767 Likes on 563 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
I don't think anyone under 40 can really conceive of how popular the stupid antics of Laverne and Shirley were in the late 70s. The idea that 10 million people watching a sitcom today would qualify it as a huge hit is fucking insane by comparison.
Old 01-30-23, 07:50 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,255
Received 655 Likes on 562 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Scary her and Penny same age at time of death. Rip.
Old 01-30-23, 07:51 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,172
Received 767 Likes on 563 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
As I mentioned in the obit thread:

In just over 4 years Laverne, Squiggy, Carmine and Shirley all died (in that order).

Michael McKean is the lone actor left from the show.

Old 01-30-23, 08:01 PM
Member
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 169
Received 53 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Thought she was also good in the 1973 Curtis Harrington flick The Killing Kind, opposite John Savage and Ann Sothern.

One of my favorite scenes from Happy Days ...

Old 01-30-23, 08:12 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,218
Received 2,146 Likes on 1,423 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Thats sad news. I had a big crush on Cindy Williams as a kid. I was a tad too young to watch the show when it originally aired but caught it quite a bit in reruns.
Old 01-30-23, 08:36 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,188
Received 187 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Didn't they announce just a few month ago that she would go on tour doing a one woman show? I figured she must have been in good health to be doing that. I wonder if it was something sudden.
Old 01-30-23, 08:39 PM
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,561
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,694 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
Didn't they announce just a few month ago that she would go on tour doing a one woman show? I figured she must have been in good health to be doing that. I wonder if it was something sudden.
All the reports say she had a short illness. Its vague, but implied that it was something recent.
Old 01-30-23, 08:39 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,194
Received 76 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
RIP to a real sweetheart
I'd have a milk and pepsi but I think that was Laverne's drink
Same except its fucking gross. RIP
Old 01-30-23, 08:40 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,188
Received 187 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
As I mentioned in the obit thread:

In just over 4 years Laverne, Squiggy, Carmine and Shirley all died (in that order).

Michael McKean is the lone actor left from the show.
Although not a regular, Carole Ita White was in quite a few episodes and is still with us.
Old 01-30-23, 08:52 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,781
Received 505 Likes on 352 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Although not a regular, Carole Ita White was in quite a few episodes and is still with us.
I had to look her up and I still don't remember her or her character. She was only in 12 out of 178 episodes - I definitely wouldn't count her.

Kinda sad to see shows from my youth (whether I watched them or not) get "closed out" through actors dying off (ie. Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls).
Old 01-30-23, 09:09 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,188
Received 187 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
I had to look her up and I still don't remember her or her character. She was only in 12 out of 178 episodes - I definitely wouldn't count her.

Kinda sad to see shows from my youth (whether I watched them or not) get "closed out" through actors dying off (ie. Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls).
I never watch the show much, so I wasn't familiar with her either. But, I looked up the cast after your post just to see when they all died, and she happened to pop up, so I figured it was worth mentioning.
Old 01-30-23, 09:09 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,497
Received 112 Likes on 84 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
It's really sad seeing all these sitcom stars I grew up with and realising they're well into senior citizen status now, although Penny was always the funnier one Cindy was the one I and many others had their boyhood crushes on. RIP.
Old 01-30-23, 09:50 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,831
Likes: 0
Received 58 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
It's easy to forget she was also in two of the bigger movies of the 70's. American Graffiti & Coppola's The Conversation.
Old 01-30-23, 09:59 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 20,209
Received 585 Likes on 362 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
"He'd kill us if he had the chance."

"He'd kill us if he had the chance."

What a delivery. A better actress than what people who only remember her from Laverne & Shirley imagine her to be, but as Shirley she was absolutely charming and totally irreplaceable.
Old 01-30-23, 10:00 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 11,205
Received 637 Likes on 478 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Just watched the first few episodes of Laverne and Shirley, last week, on Pluto TV.

Yeah, this year can fuck right off.

RIP
Old 01-31-23, 03:17 AM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,598
Received 1,099 Likes on 738 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
I had a crush on Cindy Williams RIP
Old 01-31-23, 06:30 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,485
Received 141 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75


Yeah, this year can fuck right off.
Co-sign.
Old 01-31-23, 08:07 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,438
Received 286 Likes on 207 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
I was lucky enough as a kid (maybe 8-9 years old) to go to Hollywood and see a live taping of Lavene and Shirley. I have no recollection of the episode but it was cool to see the retakes and be part of the "live studio audience", especially at that age. RIP She seemed like a lovely person.
Old 01-31-23, 10:47 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,652
Received 149 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
If the characters Laverne & Shirley were real, they'd be 85 years old now.

(They were high school class of 1956, which would put their births at/around 1938)
Old 01-31-23, 01:14 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,172
Received 767 Likes on 563 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
If the characters Lavergne & Shirley were real, they'd be 85 years old now.

(They were high school class of 1956, which would put their births at/around 1938)
and still virgins waiting for Mr Right to come along and marry them
Old 01-31-23, 01:35 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,598
Received 1,099 Likes on 738 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
Laverne & Shirley....The OG AbFab Girls but with no fashion sense, drugs, or sex.
Old 01-31-23, 03:39 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 19,266
Received 1,091 Likes on 790 Posts
Re: Cindy Williams from Laverne and Shirley dead at 75
It's easy to forget she was also in two of the bigger movies of the 70's. American Graffiti & Coppola's The Conversation.
Plus, was kind of close to being in Star Wars (she auditioned for Princess Leia).

RIP.
