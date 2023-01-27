DVD Talk Forum

Tomb Raider (Amazon Prime) W: Waller-Bridge

TV Talk

Tomb Raider (Amazon Prime) W: Waller-Bridge

   
Old 01-27-23, 04:18 PM
DVD Talk God
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,368
Received 963 Likes on 669 Posts
Tomb Raider (Amazon Prime) W: Waller-Bridge
Pretty good talent behind this. Hopefully they can do this some justice. Could be their next "Jack Ryan" with worldwide location shoots.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ge-1235311582/

Edit: If a mod sees this, can you change it from Amazon TV to Amazon Prime? Thanks!
Old 01-27-23, 08:08 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,161
Received 2,144 Likes on 1,421 Posts
Itll be interesting is they really do try to pass the torch to her in the next Indiana Jones movie. Tomb Raider is awful similar. Its about as close to Indiana Jones as you can get without actually being Indiana Jones.

Edit: It looks like shes just going to write the script for TR and not actually star.
