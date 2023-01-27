Tomb Raider (Amazon Prime) W: Waller-Bridge
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,368
Received 963 Likes on 669 Posts
Tomb Raider (Amazon Prime) W: Waller-Bridge
Pretty good talent behind this. Hopefully they can do this some justice. Could be their next "Jack Ryan" with worldwide location shoots.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ge-1235311582/
Edit: If a mod sees this, can you change it from Amazon TV to Amazon Prime? Thanks!
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ge-1235311582/
Edit: If a mod sees this, can you change it from Amazon TV to Amazon Prime? Thanks!
Last edited by Goldberg74; 01-28-23 at 07:46 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,161
Received 2,144 Likes on 1,421 Posts
Re: Tomb Raider (Amazon TV) W: Waller-Bridge
Itll be interesting is they really do try to pass the torch to her in the next Indiana Jones movie. Tomb Raider is awful similar. Its about as close to Indiana Jones as you can get without actually being Indiana Jones.
Edit: It looks like shes just going to write the script for TR and not actually star.
Edit: It looks like shes just going to write the script for TR and not actually star.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off