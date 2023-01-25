Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon) S: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin - premieres 3/3/23
Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon) S: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin - premieres 3/3/23
Daisy Jones and The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones and The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.
The first look at Daisy Jones & The Six has arrived.
Prime Video released Wednesday an official teaser trailer for the upcoming series starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, featuring the first listen of “Regret Me,” one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast.
Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s fronted by Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). Despite achieving superstardom and success, the band unexpectedly breaks up, only sharing what caused them to implode decades later.
Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright also star in the limited series with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant.
In the teaser trailer, the band’s rise to success is detailed from hitting the road and recording studio to being swarmed by fans. However, things go south, which eventually leads to the band’s demise.
“Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything. But how much of everything do you really want to know?” Keough’s Daisy asks.
Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series with Jenkins Reid producing. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Nzingha Stewart and Graham also directing later episodes.
The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills based on song lyrics written by Reid in the novel. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24.
Daisy Jones marks the first of the Reid book universe to hit the screen. Out of her eight published books, four of Reid’s books are getting the adaptation treatment. Apart from Daisy Jones & The Six, her best-selling novels The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, One True Loves and Malibu Rising are also expected to jump from the bookshelves to screen.
With The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & The Six and Malibu Rising, Reid has transported readers to the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, while exploring Hollywood and pop culture. In Daisy Jones, Reid tells the story of a band that defined a rock ‘n’ roll era while delivering a story resembling a VH1 Behind the Music special.
“What’s been really great about Daisy Jones, in particular, is, again, talk about dream collaborators! To be able to hand that over to Reese Witherspoon and the team at Hello Sunshine and to have gotten Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and Will Graham writing it and heading that piece of it has been just creatively gratifying,” Reid told The Hollywood Reporter. “Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as Daisy and Billy just feels so perfect.”
Daisy Jones & The Six was also selected as a monthly pick for Witherspoon’s book club.
Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.
In March, Amazon Prime Video will premiere the limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s band fronted by Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. The show will star Riley Keough (daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley) and Sam Claflin in the leading roles, while Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon round out the Six.
Meanwhile, the show will have an accompanying debut album by Daisy Jones & The Six called Aurora. It features co-writes from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Chris Weisman, James Valentine, and more. Produced by Blake Mills and recorded at Sound City Studios, Aurora also features production from Tony Berg and instrumentalists who’ve played with Rilo Kiley, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck, the Wallflowers, and more.
“Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and the Six was an experience I’ll never forget,” Mills says in a press release. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”
Today, we get to hear a song called “Regret Me,” which is performed by Keough as Jones, plus Claflin, Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Aurora”
02 “Let Me Down Easy”
03 “Kill You To Try”
04 “Two Against Three”
05 “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
06 “Regret Me”
07 “You Were Gone”
08 “More Fun To Miss”
09 “Please”
10 “The River”
11 “No Words”
