Extraordinary (Hulu) - S: Máiréad Tyers - premieres 1/25/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,411
Likes: 0
Received 3,378 Likes on 2,295 Posts
Extraordinary (Hulu) - S: Máiréad Tyers - premieres 1/25/23
Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she's being left behind. Luckily, Jen's flatmates - Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray - keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bilal Hasna as Kash
· Luke Rollason as Jizzlord
· Máiréad Tyers as Jen
· Ned Porteous as Luke
· Robbie Gee as Ian
· Safia Oakley-Green as Andy
· Siobhan McSweeney as Mary
· Sofia Oxenham as Carrie
CREW INFORMATION:
· Charles Dawson as EP
· Charlie Palmer as PROD
· Emma Moran as CRTR
· Jennifer Sheridan as DIR
· Lee Morris as EP
· Nadira Amrani as DIR
· Sally Woodward Gentle as EP
· Toby MacDonald as DIR
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bilal Hasna as Kash
· Luke Rollason as Jizzlord
· Máiréad Tyers as Jen
· Ned Porteous as Luke
· Robbie Gee as Ian
· Safia Oakley-Green as Andy
· Siobhan McSweeney as Mary
· Sofia Oxenham as Carrie
CREW INFORMATION:
· Charles Dawson as EP
· Charlie Palmer as PROD
· Emma Moran as CRTR
· Jennifer Sheridan as DIR
· Lee Morris as EP
· Nadira Amrani as DIR
· Sally Woodward Gentle as EP
· Toby MacDonald as DIR
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off