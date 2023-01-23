Extraordinary (Hulu) - S: Máiréad Tyers - premieres 1/25/23

Quote:

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she's being left behind. Luckily, Jen's flatmates - Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray - keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Bilal Hasna as Kash

· Luke Rollason as Jizzlord

· Máiréad Tyers as Jen

· Ned Porteous as Luke

· Robbie Gee as Ian

· Safia Oakley-Green as Andy

· Siobhan McSweeney as Mary

· Sofia Oxenham as Carrie



CREW INFORMATION:

· Charles Dawson as EP

· Charlie Palmer as PROD

· Emma Moran as CRTR

· Jennifer Sheridan as DIR

· Lee Morris as EP

· Nadira Amrani as DIR

· Sally Woodward Gentle as EP

· Toby MacDonald as DIR