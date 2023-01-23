Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) - C: Joe Cornish - premieres 1/27/23

Quote:

In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision  a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

· Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman

· Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

· Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

· Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

· Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

· Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

· Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

· Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

· Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

· Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle



CREW INFORMATION:

· Joe Cornish as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Jonathan Stroud as EP

· Nira Park as EP

· Rachael Prior as EP