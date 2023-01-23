Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) - C: Joe Cornish - premieres 1/27/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,411
Likes: 0
Received 3,378 Likes on 2,295 Posts
Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) - C: Joe Cornish - premieres 1/27/23
In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim
· Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman
· Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood
· Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones
· Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes
· Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps
· Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade
· Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes
· Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon
· Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin
· Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle
CREW INFORMATION:
· Joe Cornish as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jonathan Stroud as EP
· Nira Park as EP
· Rachael Prior as EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim
· Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman
· Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood
· Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones
· Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes
· Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps
· Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade
· Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes
· Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon
· Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin
· Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle
CREW INFORMATION:
· Joe Cornish as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jonathan Stroud as EP
· Nira Park as EP
· Rachael Prior as EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off