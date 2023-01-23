DVD Talk Forum

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) - C: Joe Cornish - premieres 1/27/23

   
Lockwood & Co. (Netflix) - C: Joe Cornish - premieres 1/27/23

In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision  a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim
· Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman
· Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood
· Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones
· Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes
· Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps
· Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade
· Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes
· Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon
· Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin
· Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

CREW INFORMATION:
· Joe Cornish as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Jonathan Stroud as EP
· Nira Park as EP
· Rachael Prior as EP
From Joe Cornish, who wrote & directed Attack the Block.
