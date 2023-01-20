DVD Talk Forum

The Daily Show with guests hosts (Comedy Central, 2023)

   
Old 01-20-23, 03:18 PM
  #1  
The Daily Show with guests hosts (Comedy Central, 2023)
The Daily Show will have a parade of guest hosts this year, each hosting for one week. Some of these are probably for fun, and some are probably as auditions for the permanent role. Comedy Central is expected to select a permanent host in time for the new season's start in fall 2023. There are also reports that they may be considering a duo or trio of hosts.

This week's host was Leslie Jones. While I liked her in small doses on SNL, I don't think I would be able to stand a half hour of her shouting at me each day.



Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans will also be guest hosting, with dates TBA. I think some of the correspondents will also have a shot at the desk.
Old 01-20-23, 03:21 PM
  #2  
Re: The Daily Show with guests hosts (Comedy Central, 2023)
Like a lot of those names particularly Franken. If he wasnt likely to head back into politics hed be a great fit.
Old 01-20-23, 03:26 PM
  #3  
Re: The Daily Show with guests hosts (Comedy Central, 2023)
It's like from worst to best.

Guess I'll be watching in February
Old 01-20-23, 03:27 PM
  #4  
Re: The Daily Show with guests hosts (Comedy Central, 2023)
Many of those names have had talk shows before: Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Al Franken, and Hasan Minhaj.
