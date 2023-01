Power Rangers: Once & Always (30th Anniversary Special, Netflix) - 4/19/23

Quote:

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Stars Return in Images from Upcoming 30th Anniversary Special

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always' will premiere on April 19 on Netflix.Theare returning to save the world once again. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the upcoming special. The special will celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary. In the special, the former rangers must return to go up against a familiar threat from the past. The special will featureas Zack Taylor (the first Black Ranger) andas Billy Cranston (the Blue Ranger). Zack and Billy were two of the original five teenagers chosen by Zordon (originally played byand later) to be Power Rangers."It was such a surreal experience to be on the set ofagain after 28 years," Yost said about the special. The special will also featureas Rocky DeSantos (the second Red Ranger),as Aisha Campbell (the second Yellow Ranger),as Adam Park (the second Black Ranger), andas Kat Hillard (the second Pink Ranger)., who voiced the villain Rita Repulsa, and, who voiced Zordon's robot assistant Alpha 5, will also be returning. The special will also staras Minh, the daughter of Trini Kwan/the first Yellow Ranger, who was played by. Trang passed away after a car accident in 2001.One of the images features Rocky, Zack, Billy, and Kat together, in what appears to be their headquarters for the special. Another features Billy and Zack in their Power Rangers suits, without their helmets. Rocky, Billy, and Kat are also shown with their morphers, about to morph into Power Rangers. Another image shows Billy, Zack, and Minh together. Behind them, the RADBUG can be seen, a flying car the team used in the series as one of the ways to travel to the Command Center.premiered on Fox Kids in 1993. It is an American adaptation of the Japanese series. The series' fourth season was rebranded as, and featured the team receiving new suits and Zords. Although the storylines that began withconcluded within 1998, the franchise has continued with multiple new teams taking over. The Power Rangers also appeared on the big screen in 1995'sand 1997's. A reboot film,, was released in 2017.will premiere on Netflix on April 19. In the meantime, check out the image and a behind the scenes look at the special below: