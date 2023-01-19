Re: Power Rangers: Once & Always (30th Anniversary Special, Netflix) - 4/19/23

Well they have been notoriously cheap when it comes to paying cast members to come back. But even if not, she doesn't owe it to anyone to have to come back. JDF is the bigger omission anyway, though I guess it remains to be seen whether they're just keeping an appearance a surprise (they will certainly pay homage even if not), since this was filmed before his death.