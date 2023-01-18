DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock

   
Old 01-18-23, 03:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,335
Received 2,264 Likes on 1,665 Posts
Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock


Set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s, we meet Django, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, a man haunted the murder of his family eight years earlier. He’s still looking for his daughter, Sarah, whom he believes may have survived the tragedy.

His search takes him to New Babylon, a city of outcasts comprising of men and women from all backgrounds, races and creeds and where everyone is welcomed with open arms. Django discovers the city was founded by his daughter Sarah (Lisa Vicari), who’s now a grown woman, and her fiancé John Ellis (Nicholas Pinnock), who she’s just about to marry.

When the pair are reunited Sarah pleads with Django to leave as she fears he’ll put New Babylon’s safety in jeopardy. But Django is convinced the city is in danger and is adamant that he won’t lose Sarah twice.


Trailer.



This looks pretty cool. It's set to air in Europe next month. I hope it gets picked up by someone in the U.S. I have enough to watch already, so I won't seek it out. But, if it gets picked up by someone here, I'll check it out. Looks like a throwback to the old Italian Spaghetti westerns. FYI, it's a 10 episode season.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-23, 10:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,172
Received 815 Likes on 630 Posts
Re: Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock
AMC+ should acquire this. That Dirty Black Bag was great and this looks cool, as well. It would fit right in to their programming.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DJariya (01-18-23)
Old 01-18-23, 11:01 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,335
Received 2,264 Likes on 1,665 Posts
Re: Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
AMC+ should acquire this. That Dirty Black Bag was great and this looks cool, as well. It would fit right in to their programming.
Thats right it would fit. They have Gangs of London, which is also produced by Sky.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (01-18-23)
Old 01-19-23, 09:51 AM
  #4  
Moderator
 
Geofferson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,626
Received 64 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock
Dark and violent just like the original movie. Looks great. Agree AMC makes good sense here.
Geofferson is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
'24' is Mankind's Finest Creation

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.