Django -- French/Italian Western series -- S: Noomi Rapace, Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock

Quote: Set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s, we meet Django, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, a man haunted the murder of his family eight years earlier. He’s still looking for his daughter, Sarah, whom he believes may have survived the tragedy.



His search takes him to New Babylon, a city of outcasts comprising of men and women from all backgrounds, races and creeds and where everyone is welcomed with open arms. Django discovers the city was founded by his daughter Sarah (Lisa Vicari), who’s now a grown woman, and her fiancé John Ellis (Nicholas Pinnock), who she’s just about to marry.



When the pair are reunited Sarah pleads with Django to leave as she fears he’ll put New Babylon’s safety in jeopardy. But Django is convinced the city is in danger and is adamant that he won’t lose Sarah twice.



Trailer.This looks pretty cool. It's set to air in Europe next month. I hope it gets picked up by someone in the U.S. I have enough to watch already, so I won't seek it out. But, if it gets picked up by someone here, I'll check it out. Looks like a throwback to the old Italian Spaghetti westerns. FYI, it's a 10 episode season.