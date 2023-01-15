The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
9 episode season. Premieres at 9pm ET and runs 85 minutes. That's way past all the old guys here's bed time. I won't expect much chatter tonight.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I think Ill give this a try. Havent played the games but have wanted to. The series looks like itll be good and reviews seem to indicate it is.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/the_last_of_us/s01
98% on RT and 89% audience score. This did have early sneak preview screenings for select audiences (not critics) So there are people who saw the 1st episode legally.
I've never played the game, so I don't care about game spoilers. I know there's a few here who are hesitant to watch because they want to play the game. I mean it's your call. If you don't care about keeping up, then play the game 1st. But, this show will be in the pop culture world for at least the next 2 months.
98% on RT and 89% audience score. This did have early sneak preview screenings for select audiences (not critics) So there are people who saw the 1st episode legally.
I've never played the game, so I don't care about game spoilers. I know there's a few here who are hesitant to watch because they want to play the game. I mean it's your call. If you don't care about keeping up, then play the game 1st. But, this show will be in the pop culture world for at least the next 2 months.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Watching. Played the first game, haven't touched the 2nd one yet. Interested to see how closely it follows the games
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Thought it was a great start.
Thandiwe Newton’s daughter looks just like her.
Thandiwe Newton's daughter looks just like her.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I think that was a very good start. Can't wait for more...
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Liked it a lot and the 4K DV / Atmos was great. The prologue in 2003 was clearly taken from the beginning of Zach Snyder's Dawn of Dead - almost beat for beat. But yeah, Snyder is a hack and here we are where Last of Us is paying tribute to that film's opening.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I don't care for the actress who plays Ellie. Frankly I don't care for the Pedro Pascal casting. I'd prefer they had chosen someone who looks like the videogame Joel
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Welp this is definitely true to the game. Didn't mind Pascal, didn't like Ellie. Will keep watching.
That's the game's doing, the opening here is nearly 100% identical to it with bonus plane action. FWIW, most seem to agree the opening to Dawn of the Dead is the best thing Snyder has done.
For those that haven't played the game:
For those that haven't played the game:
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Wasn’t crazy about the leads casting either, but first episode was pretty Goddamn solid.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Welp this is definitely true to the game. Didn't mind Pascal, didn't like Ellie. Will keep watching.
That's the game's doing, the opening here is nearly 100% identical to it with bonus plane action. FWIW, most seem to agree the opening to Dawn of the Dead is the best thing Snyder has done.
For those that haven't played the game:
That's the game's doing, the opening here is nearly 100% identical to it with bonus plane action. FWIW, most seem to agree the opening to Dawn of the Dead is the best thing Snyder has done.
For those that haven't played the game:
Ok, so the game ripped off the opening to DoD. Not complaining, but it made me chuckle. I own the games but never finished them.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Me neither but I did start them
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I think Pascal is great and have no problem with Ellie's casting. I think the pervs are hating that, because the game version was cuter, even though she was still a teenager there.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I just don't like her line delivery, but I can imagine there are some upset by her looks since that's always the first thing that comes up on a fan base heavy show.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Nailed it. That was a damn good representation of the game. Even knowing what was coming with Sarah it still got me in the feels because it was so well done and so close to exactly how it played out in the game.
Also glad the dog didn't get got. I hate when TV shows harm dogs. Even ones that throw infected children in a fire pit.
Also glad the dog didn't get got. I hate when TV shows harm dogs. Even ones that throw infected children in a fire pit.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
When the plane went down -- gave my Atmos system an awesome workout!
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
I thought this was good. I know very little about the games but I thought Pedro Pascal was great as Joel. We didnt see a lot of Ellie in this episode for me to judge her but I thought she was alright. Ill keep on watching. Would like to play the games eventually.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Spoiler:
Such a shame we won't be seeing Nico Parker in other episodes. I was shocked to see her getting killed this soon. I really enjoyed her in the short time she was in the show
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Yeah, the casting is better than I expected, as I wasn't keen on the actors leading up to this. They're great here, though.
Cool to see Brendan Fletcher, even in a smaller role.
Cool to see Brendan Fletcher, even in a smaller role.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Agree with both of you. I'm hooked and can't wait for the second episode. The first time I ever saw Pedro Pascal was in that dreadful "Wonder Woman" sequel. And he was the worst thing about it. Over the top and hammy. I haven't seen "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" yet but he looked much more subdued in the trailer. But he turned in a solid performance here.
Spoiler:
Such a shame we won't be seeing Nico Parker in other episodes. I was shocked to see her getting killed this soon. I really enjoyed her in the short time she was in the show
He's awesome in just about everything else he has done. He was great in:
GoT
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Narcos (30 episodes on Netflix)
The Great Wall
Prospect
Mandalorian
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Spoiler:
Agree with both of you. I'm hooked and can't wait for the second episode. The first time I ever saw Pedro Pascal was in that dreadful "Wonder Woman" sequel. And he was the worst thing about it. Over the top and hammy. I haven't seen "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" yet but he looked much more subdued in that. But he turned in a solid performance here. Such a shame we won't be seeing Nico Parker in other episodes. I was shocked to see her getting killed this soon. I really enjoyed her in the short time she was in the show
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Color me disappointed in the first episode. It was well-done, but I have played the game and was afraid we would get a slavish recreation ... and I was correct for the opening episode. I am guessing it won't continue on the beat-for-beat path and this was to get people in. Yes, there were some additions and some contractions, but nothing that made any difference (other than communicating the effects of infection differently and holding on to some of those "surprises" for later) or that provided anything new for those who have been through the story already.
If I hadn't played the game, I have to believe this would have seemed like an incredibly slow start.
I'm not blown away by the casting, but I am not put off by it either.
Did anybody else catch Ellie's reaction when Joel attacked the soldier? That was messed up.
Was the talk show host Larry from For All Mankind?
If I hadn't played the game, I have to believe this would have seemed like an incredibly slow start.
I'm not blown away by the casting, but I am not put off by it either.
Did anybody else catch Ellie's reaction when Joel attacked the soldier? That was messed up.
Was the talk show host Larry from For All Mankind?
Re: The Last of Us (S1E01) -- Series Premiere -- "When You're Lost in the Darkness" -- 1/15/23
Was the talk show host Larry from For All Mankind?
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm3091777/
