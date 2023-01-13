Will Trent (ABC) -- S: Ramon Rodriguez, Erika Christensen -- Based on the book series
Will Trent (ABC) -- S: Ramon Rodriguez, Erika Christensen -- Based on the book series
As Special Agent Will Trent, Ramón Rodríguez can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
"Will Trent" stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.
Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.
This premiered 2 weeks ago on ABC. 2 episodes have aired. Don't know if anyone has any interest in this. But, hey if you want to talk about it, here you go. I DVRd it, so I'll probably check it out this weekend. It looks like a mix of Castle and CSI
Re: Will Trent (ABC) -- S: Ramon Rodriguez, Erika Christensen -- Based on the book series
I watched both episodes and will stick with it. There's a lot going on besides solving a crime of the week. Since it is based on a series of books, it does drop you into a developed world of character histories and relationships. So far, Trent plays as more of a very smart and attentive detective than a crime-solving freak like Monk or Holmes. The show is set in Atlanta, but no one sounds very Southern.
Re: Will Trent (ABC) -- S: Ramon Rodriguez, Erika Christensen -- Based on the book series
I'm enjoying this quite a bit, the heavy focus on character is nice.
Will Trent has a southern thing happening with his voice but Atlanta isn't exactly a traditionally southern city.
I was kind of confused why Mark-Paul Gosselaar was allowed to follow them around in the 2nd episode considering the actions in the scenes prior.
