Not Dead Yet (ABC) -- Gina Rodriguez talks to dead people -- Premieres 2/8/23

Quote:

The series follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find ― writing obituaries ― Nell starts getting life advice from some unlikely sources, the dead people whose lives she's writing about. Joining previously announced Martin Mull ("Clue") as Nell's ghostly visitors is a star-studded roster, including Ed Begley Jr. ("Amsterdam"), Mo Collins ("Fear the Walking Dead"), Deborah S. Craig ("Meet Cute"), Telma Hopkins ("Family Matters"), Don Lake ("Space Force"), Rhea Perlman ("Cheers"), Paula Pell ("Saturday Night Live"), Tony Plana ("Ugly Betty"), Brittany Snow ("X") and Julia Sweeney ("Saturday Night Live").



Additional series guest star announcements to follow.



"Not Dead Yet" stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Josh Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

