DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23

   
Old 01-10-23, 12:34 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,262
Likes: 0
Received 3,328 Likes on 2,260 Posts
Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23
Bob Odenkirks next series for AMC has a premiere date. Lucky Hank, an eight-episode series about an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis, will bow March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank follows the exploits of an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. It also stars Mireille Enos as Lily, Williams wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Just as Hanks life begins to unravel, Lily also begins to question the path shes on and the choices shes made.

Recurring guest stars for the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office) as the dean of Railton College where Devereaux works; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners.

Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rices Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-10-23, 01:16 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,203
Received 2,238 Likes on 1,647 Posts
Re: Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23
Should be interesting to see how Odenkirk works with new creative team outside of Vince and Peter. Since we have no idea how good or bad this show is, it's probably a good idea to just start out with this one thread and see if there's actually anything to discuss from this show.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-10-23, 01:45 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,623
Received 474 Likes on 328 Posts
Re: Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23
So he's playing "Hank"... couldn't have named him Walt or Jesse?

IMDB titled this to match the book (Straight Man)... but I guess AMC decided the title may throw some people off.

I enjoyed the book - will give this a shot.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Ark (SyFy) -- From EP Dean Devlin -- Premieres 2/1/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.