Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23

Bob Odenkirks next series for AMC has a premiere date. Lucky Hank, an eight-episode series about an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis, will bow March 19 on AMC and AMC+.



Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank follows the exploits of an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. It also stars Mireille Enos as Lily, Williams wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Just as Hanks life begins to unravel, Lily also begins to question the path shes on and the choices shes made.



Recurring guest stars for the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office) as the dean of Railton College where Devereaux works; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux.



Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners.



Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rices Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.