Lucky Hank (AMC) S: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos - premeres 3/19/23
Bob Odenkirks next series for AMC has a premiere date. Lucky Hank, an eight-episode series about an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis, will bow March 19 on AMC and AMC+.
Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), Lucky Hank follows the exploits of an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. It also stars Mireille Enos as Lily, Williams wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Just as Hanks life begins to unravel, Lily also begins to question the path shes on and the choices shes made.
Recurring guest stars for the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office) as the dean of Railton College where Devereaux works; Tom Bower (Die Hard 2) as William Henry Devereaux, Sr, a retired, distinguished academic; Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) as College President Dickie Pope; and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Tom Leska, an old flame of Lily Devereaux.
Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners.
Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rices Interview with the Vampire), Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.
Should be interesting to see how Odenkirk works with new creative team outside of Vince and Peter. Since we have no idea how good or bad this show is, it's probably a good idea to just start out with this one thread and see if there's actually anything to discuss from this show.
DVD Talk Legend
So he's playing "Hank"... couldn't have named him Walt or Jesse?
IMDB titled this to match the book (Straight Man)... but I guess AMC decided the title may throw some people off.
I enjoyed the book - will give this a shot.
