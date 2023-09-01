Star Trek: Picard (Paramount +) -- The 3rd and Final season -- Premieres 2/16/23

Quote: STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.



The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.



Paramount released the final season poster, so I thought I might as well get a thread going. It premieres in a little over a month. I don't think I will be doing weekly threads for Picard. Traffic in this forum is near dead and season 2 threads only averaged around 40+ posts. A bunch of other shows barely get any discussion. Not many here were talking about Picard weekly last season. Unless you all really want weekly discussion. I know some here prefer to just pull up 1 thread. If you dont care, then this will be the default thread for the final season.