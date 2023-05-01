The Rig (Amazon) S: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston - premieres 1/6/23
The Rig (Amazon) S: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston - premieres 1/6/23
Rose (Emily Hampshire), Magnus (Iain Glen) and Fulmer (Martin Compston) are amongst many others working on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. When the time comes for them to return back to land, the oil rig becomes engulfed by a supernatural mist. Will they make it back? Watch The Rig on Prime Video from the 6th of January.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji
· Calvin Demba as Baz Roberts
· Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason
· Emun Elliott as Leck Longman
· Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan
· Mark Bonnar as Alwyn Evans
· Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton
· Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw
· Owen Teale as Lars Hutton
· Richard Pepple as Grant Dunlin
· Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite
· Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Macpherson as WRTR
· Derek Wax as EP
· John Strickland as DIR/EP
· Matthew Jacobs Morgan as WRTR
· Meg Salter as WRTR
Re: The Rig (Amazon) S: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston - premieres 1/6/23
That looks interesting so I might give it a try but it could also be just your typical space ship horror movie clichès on an oil rig.
Re: The Rig (Amazon) S: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston - premieres 1/6/23
Great cast. I'll check it out.
