List your favorite/disappointing/worst TV shows of 2022

There is a lot of TV and I know it's pretty much next to impossible to keep up with most of it. But, since we're wrapping up 2022, I'm curious what you all thought of the shows that aired in 2022 that you regularly watched or tried. There is no right or wrong answers. Entertainment is subjective. If you didn't like something that was universally loved, feel free to say so. This doesn't have to be multi-episode series. If can be 1-off specials as well. And yes, this covers network TV, cable and streaming shows and unscripted.



I tried to stick with stuff that I finished. There's a few like Rings or Power that I haven't finished yet, but intend to. Who knows, you may inspire someone to check out something that got completely buried in their unwatched/never heard of list





Favorites:



1883 (Paramount +) - Incredible series. 7 episodes aired in 2022, so I'm counting it. I'm not a huge Western fan, but this show had great performances.



Tokyo Vice (HBO Max) - Probably my favorite new series of 2022. I'm a big fan of crime shows and this one especially since it's set in Japan.



Better Call Saul - The Final season (AMC): Nothing more needs to be said. Solid final season



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 (Paramount +) - Solid new addition to the Star Trek lore with great casts and standalone plots.



Bosch: Legacy (Freevee) - An excellent spin-off/continuation of the Bosch saga



The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) - I was surprised how much I liked this and how addictive it was.



Superman and Lois season 2 (CW) - Probably the best CW DC show that's left



Peacemaker (HBO Max) - Totally surprised by this. Fun, violent and LOL funny at times



Take Out with Lisa Ling (HBO Max) - A pretty enjoyable unscripted show about the Asian food culture in America. Lisa Ling is an excellent host



In from the Cold (Netflix) - I'm sure most of you never heard of this. It starts out as a spy action show and then take a weird turn into science fiction. I liked it, but I guess nobody watched it.



Reacher (Amazon) - A pretty solid action/mystery show. Alan Ritchson was a great Jack Reacher



From (EPIX) - I know pretty much no one saw this since it airs on a premium channel that almost no one has here. But, this was a surprisingly entertaining horror TV show.



Ms. Marvel (Disney +) - Probably my favorite MCU property of 2022. I know there were a few here who just didn't resonate with it and that's okay. Good story about family and relationships



Westworld the final season (HBO) - I really enjoyed the final season, but sad that nobody watched it and now it's gone from HBO Max.



Pretty Little Liars Original Sin (HBO Max) - A surprisingly entertaining R-rated horror series that has edge. Way better than the original series in just one season



Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu) - An amazing and very comprehensive documentary series on the LA Lakers history under Dr. Jerry Buss



Winning Time (HBO) - A really fun scripted and somewhat exaggerated portrayal of the Lakers 1st season owned by Jerry Buss and with Magic Johnson. It was really fun and had a lot of laughs.



Cobra Kai season 5 (Netflix) - Crazy and fun season, but it did somewhat run out of steam at the end. Still enjoyed it



House of the Dragon (HBO) - A great prequel series to GOT. Solid actors and a pretty compelling story





Disappointing:

The Endgame (NBC) - Really wanted to like this and it has a few actors I liked, but Morena Baccarin's fake accent and the main leads lack of charisma made this pretty forgettable.



Star Trek Picard season 2 (Paramount +) - I know this series is very contentious with Star Trek fans. I liked season 1 and I thought season 2 started out fine, but in the end it didn't quite hit the landing. It was a Star Trek show that didn't feel like science fiction since the vast majority took place on the streets of LA



Kung Fu season 2 (CW) - I enjoyed season 1, but season 2 tried to go into serialized mythology and I don't think it really worked



Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney +) - This one kind of falls between disappointing and worst. There were maybe 2 "good" episodes of the 6 and a lot of stupid things



The Terminal List (Amazon) - A pretty decent action series that fell completely flat with a disappointing resolution and ending



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney +) I liked a few episodes, including bringing in Daredevil. But, ultimately it wasn't very funny





Worst



Moon Knight (Disney +)









You don't have to list it with commentary like me.



And if you didnt watch that much TV in 2022 or dont have time to research it, thats fine too. Just list some of things you liked or dont like.

