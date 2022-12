Notable Winter/Spring 2023 TV Premiere Dates

Quote:

January 1:(Netflix, new drama series; fka Jigsaw)(Peacock, new comedy series)(Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)(HGTV, Season 3)January 2: NBC , new competition series)(NBC, Season 1B) Fox , Season 3)(TNT, live sports special)January 3: ABC , Season 5B; new night)(ABC, Season 1B(ABC, new drama series) CBS , Season 5B)(CBS, Season 2B)(CBS, Season 4B)(NBC, Season 5B; final season)(Fox, Season 6B)(Netflix, Season 7; final season)(Paramount+, new docuseries)(PBS, Season 9)January 4:(ABC, Season 2B)(ABC, Season 3B)(ABC, Season 3B)(CBS, Season 4)(CBS, primetime episodes of game show series)(NBC, Season 8B)(NBC, Season 11B)(NBC, Season 10B)(Fox, new competition series)(Disney+, Season 2; moved from September 28)(Netflix, new docuseries)(TLC, Season 2)January 5:(ABC, Season 1B)(ABC, Season 2)(CBS, Season 6B)(CBS, Season 2B)(CBS, Season 1B)(CBS, Season 2B)(NBC, Season 22B)(NBC, Season 24B)(NBC, Season 3B)(Fox, Season 21B)(Fox, Season 2B)(Fox, Season 3B)(Netflix, Season 2)(Starz, Season 2)(History, Season 14)(History, Season 3)(Discovery, Season 8)(PBS, Season 2)(WEtv, Season 7)(WEtv, new drama series)January 6:(ABC, Season 15)(CBS, Season 6B)(CBS, Season 13B)(NBC, Season 1B)(NBC, Season 3B)(NBC, Season 31B)(Prime Video, new drama series)(HBO Max, Season 2)(MTV, Season 15)(History, Season 18B)(OWN, Season 7)(OWN, new unscripted series)(Vix+, Season 3)January 8:(Fox, Season 13B)(Fox, Season 21B)(CBS, Season 1B)(CBS, Season 14B)(Fox, new drama series)(AMC, new drama series)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)(CNN, new documentary series)(Smithsonian Channel, Season 18B)(Smithsonian Channel, Season 3)(Fox Nation, new documentary series)January 9:(CBS, Season 20B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(CBS, Season 2B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(CBS, Season 14B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(Hulu, new animated comedy series)(Univision, new drama series)(GSN, Season 3)January 10:(NBC, live awards special)January 11:(ABC, Season 14B)(CBS, new game show series)(Fox, Season 3B)(Netflix, Season 2)(Disney+, new competition series)(Magnolia Network, Season 3)(Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)January 12: The CW , Season 3B)(The CW, Season 1B)(Netflix, Season 2)(HBO Max, new animated comedy series)(HBO Max, new competition series)(Peacock, new competition series)(Peacock, new children’s series)(Hulu, new docuseries)(AllBlk, Season 5; final season)(HGTV, Season 2)(HGTV, new docuseries)(PBS SoCal, Season 17)January 13:(Apple TV+, Season 4; final season)(Apple TV+, new documentary miniseries)(Prime Video, Season 2; final season)(Discovery, new docuseries)January 14:(The CW, Season 1B)(The CW, Season 3B)January 15:(The CW, Season 1B)(The CW, live awards special)(Paramount+, Season 2)(Showtime, Season 2; moved from December 9)(HBO, new drama series)(MGM+, Season 3)(MGM+, new docuseries)(TLC, new competition series)(Hallmark Channel, new drama series)(BYUtv, Season 8)(BYUtv, Season 5)(BYUtv, Season 3)(Adult Swim, Season 2)January 16:(CBS, Season 5B)(CBS, Season 3B)(CBS, Season 20B)(CBS, Season 2B)(TBS, Season 4)(HGTV, new docuseries)(ID, new documentary miniseries)January 17:(NBC, new comedy series revival)(Fox, Season 4)(TLC, Season 4)January 18:(Paramount+, Season 9)(Freeform, Season 5)(History, new docuseries)(Roku Channel, new docuseries)January 19:(Netflix, new comedy series)January 20:(The CW, Season 9B)(The CW, Season 19B)(HBO, Season 21)(HBO, Season 21)(Apple TV+, Season 3)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, new unscripted series)(Magnolia Network, new docuseries)January 21:(OWN, Season 2)January 22:(Fox, new drama series)January 23:(ABC, Season 27)(ABC, Season 6B)(The CW, Season 6B)(The CW, Season 2B)(TNT, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)(TLC, Season 4)(TLC, Season 2)(ID, new docuseries)(ID, new docuseries)(Acorn TV, Season 2)(Adult Swim, Season 2)January 24:(NBC, Season 2)(The CW, Season 1B)(Hulu, Season 2)(TLC, Season 8)January 25:(Hulu, new comedy series)January 26:(Peacock, new drama series)(Hulu, new documentary series)(Paramount+, new drama series)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, Season 2)(Sundance Now, new Irish drama series)(E!, new unscripted miniseries)January 27:(Apple TV+, new comedy series)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, new drama series)January 28:(AMC/AMC+, new documentary series; U.S. premiere)January 29:(CBS, live sports special)(CBS, Season 1B)January 30:(Netflix, new children’s animated series)(Freeform, new drama series)(History, Season 4)January 31:(NBC, Season 2B)(PBS, new documentary series)January TBA:(HBO, Season 29)February 1:(Disney+, Season 2)(TLC, Season 11)February 2:(Netflix, new comedy series)February 3:(Apple TV+, new drama series)(Prime Video, Season 2)(Nickelodeon, new children’s animated series)February 4:(ESPN, live sports special)(TLC, Season 22)February 5:(CBS, live awards special)February 6:(BYUtv, new drama series)February 7:(Bravo, Season 13)February 8:(ABC, new comedy series)(ABC, Season 5; final season)(The CW, Season 9; final season)(The CW, Season 3B)February 9:(Netflix, Season 4; moved from February 10)(Hulu, new docuseries)February 10:(Disney Channel, new children’s animated series)February 11:(The CW, Season 9)February 12:(Fox, Season 2)February 15:(Hulu, Season 3; final season)February 16:(Fox, new comedy series)(Paramount+, Season 3; final season)February 17:(Prime Video, Season 2; final season)(Apple TV+, new comedy series)February 19ABC, Season 33B)(ABC, Season 6)(ABC, new drama series)(NBC, Season 5; new network)(NBC, new drama series)(BYUtv, Season 5)February 22:(FX, Season 6; final season)February 23:(ABC, Season 6B)(ABC, Season 19B)(ABC, Season 1B)(Peacock, Season 2)February 24:(Apple TV+, new drama series)(Starz, new comedy series revival)(Apple TV+, new docuseries)February 26:(NBC, Season 10B)February TBA:(Syfy, new drama series)March 1:(CBS, Season 44)(CBS, new drama series; moved from February 23)(Disney+, Season 3)March 3:(Prime Video, new drama series)March 6:(NBC, Season 23)(HBO, Season 2)March 7:(NBC, Season 2)March 8:(Fox, new competition series)March 12:(ABC, live awards special)March 14:(The CW, new drama series)(The CW, Season 3)(TLC, Season 14)March 16:(Netflix, Season 2)March 17:(Starz, Season 3)March 19:(PBS, Season 12)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)March 24:(Showtime, Season 2)March 27:(Fuse, new unscripted series)March TBA:(HBO/HBO Max, new drama limited series)(HGTV, Season 3)April 20:(Peacock, new drama series)Spring TBA:(Fox, Season 9)(Fox, Season 6B)(PBS, new drama limited series)2023 TBA:(ABC, Season 2)(ABC, Season 2)(NBC, Season 2)(NBC, new drama series)(Fox, Season 2)(Fox, Season 2)(The CW, Season 7; final season)(HBO, Season 4)(HBO, new drama series)(Netflix, Season 4; final season)(Netflix, new dramedy series)(Paramount+, new drama series)(Hulu, new drama series)(Hulu, Season 3)(TNT, Season 4; final season)(Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)(FX, new docuseries)(Magnolia Network, Season 2)(Oxygen, new docuseries)(OutTV, new competition series)