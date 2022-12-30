Notable Winter/Spring 2023 TV Premiere Dates

Quote:

Kaleidoscope (Netflix, new drama series; fka Jigsaw)

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock, new comedy series)

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV, Season 3)



January 2:

America’s Got Talent: All Stars (

Quantum Leap (NBC, Season 1B)

Fantasy Island (

NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special)



January 3:

The Rookie (

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, Season 1B

Will Trent (ABC, new drama series)

FBI (

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2B)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4B)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5B; final season)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6B)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix, Season 7; final season)

Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 9)



January 4:

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2B)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3B)

Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC, Season 3B)

Tough as Nails (CBS, Season 4)

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS, primetime episodes of game show series)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8B)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11B)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10B)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox, new competition series)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Season 2; moved from September 28)

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix, new docuseries)

1000-lb Best Friends (TLC, Season 2)



January 5:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, Season 1B)

The Chase (ABC, Season 2)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6B)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2B)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, Season 1B)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2B)

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22B)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24B)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3B)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21B)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2B)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3B)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix, Season 2)

BMF (Starz, Season 2)

Swamp People (History, Season 14)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History, Season 3)

BattleBots (Discovery, Season 8)

La Otra Mirada (PBS, Season 2)

Growing Up Hip Hop (WEtv, Season 7)

Kold x Windy (WEtv, new drama series)



January 6:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 15)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6B)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13B)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, Season 1B)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3B)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 31B)

The Rig (Prime Video, new drama series)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (HBO Max, Season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV, Season 15)

Ancient Aliens (History, Season 18B)

Ready to Love (OWN, Season 7)

All the Single Ladies (OWN, new unscripted series)

La Mujer del Diablo (Vix+, Season 3)



January 8:

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 13B)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 21B)

East New York (CBS, Season 1B)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14B)

Alert (Fox, new drama series)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, new drama series)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS, Season 3)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, Season 3)

Vienna Blood (PBS, Season 3)

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? (CNN, new documentary series)

Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 18B)

Ice Airport Alaska (Smithsonian Channel, Season 3)

A Year on Planet Earth (Fox Nation, new documentary series)



January 9:

NCIS (CBS, Season 20B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

Koala Man (Hulu, new animated comedy series)

Cabo (Univision, new drama series)

Master Minds (GSN, Season 3)



January 10:

80th Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live awards special)



January 11:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 14B)

Lingo (CBS, new game show series)

Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox, Season 3B)

Sexify (Netflix, Season 2)

Chasing Waves (Disney+, new competition series)

In with the Old (Magnolia Network, Season 3)

SuperKitties (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)



January 12:

Walker (

Walker: Independence (The CW, Season 1B)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix, Season 2)

Velma (HBO Max, new animated comedy series)

The Climb (HBO Max, new competition series)

The Traitors (Peacock, new competition series)

The Makery (Peacock, new children’s series)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu, new docuseries)

A House Divided (AllBlk, Season 5; final season)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV, Season 2)

Christina in the Country (HGTV, new docuseries)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS SoCal, Season 17)



January 13:

Servant (Apple TV+, Season 4; final season)

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+, new documentary miniseries)

Hunters (Prime Video, Season 2; final season)

Gold, Lies & Videotape (Discovery, new docuseries)



January 14:

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, Season 1B)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3B)



January 15:

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, Season 1B)

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW, live awards special)

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+, Season 2)

Your Honor (Showtime, Season 2; moved from December 9)

The Last of Us (HBO, new drama series)

Godfather of Harlem (MGM+, Season 3)

Murf the Surf (MGM+, new docuseries)

MILF Manor (TLC, new competition series)

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel, new drama series)

Random Acts (BYUtv, Season 8)

All Around Champion (BYUtv, Season 5)

Survivalists (BYUtv, Season 3)

YOLO: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim, Season 2)



January 16:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5B)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 3B)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20B)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2B)

Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS, Season 4)

Down Home Fab (HGTV, new docuseries)

The Price of Glee (ID, new documentary miniseries)



January 17:

Night Court (NBC, new comedy series revival)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox, Season 4)

1000-lb Sisters (TLC, Season 4)



January 18:

Are You the One? (Paramount+, Season 9)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 5)

Dirty Old Cars (History, new docuseries)

The Cupcake Guys (Roku Channel, new docuseries)



January 19:

That ’90s Show (Netflix, new comedy series)



January 20:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9B)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19B)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 21)

Game Theory with Bomani Jones (HBO, Season 21)

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Bake Squad (Netflix, Season 2)

Bling Empire: New York (Netflix, new unscripted series)

Cabin Chronicles (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)



January 21:

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN, Season 2)



January 22:

Accused (Fox, new drama series)



January 23:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 27)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6B)

All American (The CW, Season 6B)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2B)

The Lazarus Project (TNT, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)

Darcey & Stacey (TLC, Season 4)

Extreme Sisters (TLC, Season 2)

Death by Fame (ID, new docuseries)

The Playboy Murders (ID, new docuseries)

Under the Vines (Acorn TV, Season 2)

Yolo: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim, Season 2)



January 24:

American Auto (NBC, Season 2)

The Winchesters (The CW, Season 1B)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu, Season 2)

I Am Jazz (TLC, Season 8)



January 25:

Extraordinary (Hulu, new comedy series)



January 26:

Poker Face (Peacock, new drama series)

The 1619 Project (Hulu, new documentary series)

Wolf Pack (Paramount+, new drama series)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix, Season 2)

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix, Season 2)

Clean Sweep (Sundance Now, new Irish drama series)

Nikki Bella Says I Do (E!, new unscripted miniseries)

January 27:

Shrinking (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Kings of Jo’burg (Netflix, Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix, new drama series)



January 28:

Frozen Planet II (AMC/AMC+, new documentary series; U.S. premiere)



January 29:

AFC Championship Game (CBS, live sports special)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 1B)



January 30:

Princess Power (Netflix, new children’s animated series)

The Watchful Eye (Freeform, new drama series)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (History, Season 4)



January 31:

La Brea (NBC, Season 2B)

Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (PBS, new documentary series)



January TBA:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO, Season 29)



February 1:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+, Season 2)

My 600-lb Life (TLC, Season 11)



February 2:

Freeridge (Netflix, new comedy series)



February 3:

Dear Edward (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Harlem (Prime Video, Season 2)

Rubble & Crew (Nickelodeon, new children’s animated series)



February 4:

NHL All-Star Game (ESPN, live sports special)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 22)



February 5:

65th Grammy Awards (CBS, live awards special)



February 6:

Silverpoint (BYUtv, new drama series)



February 7:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, Season 13)



February 8:

Not Dead Yet (ABC, new comedy series)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 5; final season)

The Flash (The CW, Season 9; final season)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3B)



February 9:

You (Netflix, Season 4; moved from February 10)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu, new docuseries)



February 10:

Marvel’s Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel, new children’s animated series)



February 11:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 9)



February 12:

Next Level Chef (Fox, Season 2)



February 15:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, Season 3; final season)



February 16:

Animal Control (Fox, new comedy series)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+, Season 3; final season)



February 17:

Carnival Row (Prime Video, Season 2; final season)

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+, new comedy series)



February 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33B)

American Idol (ABC, Season 6)

The Company You Keep (ABC, new drama series)

Magnum P.I. (NBC, Season 5; new network)

Found (NBC, new drama series)

Making Good (BYUtv, Season 5)



February 22:

Snowfall (FX, Season 6; final season)



February 23:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 6B)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 19B)

Alaska Daily (ABC, Season 1B)

Bel-Air (Peacock, Season 2)



February 24:

Liaison (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Party Down (Starz, new comedy series revival)

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+, new docuseries)



February 26:

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 10B)



February TBA:

The Ark (Syfy, new drama series)



March 1:

Survivor (CBS, Season 44)

True Lies (CBS, new drama series; moved from February 23)

The Mandalorian (Disney+, Season 3)



March 3:

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video, new drama series)



March 6:

The Voice (NBC, Season 23)

Perry Mason (HBO, Season 2)



March 7:

That’s My Jam (NBC, Season 2)



March 8:

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox, new competition series)



March 12:

95th Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special)



March 14:

Gotham Knights (The CW, new drama series)

Superman & Lois (The CW, Season 3)

Return to Amish (TLC, Season 14)



March 16:

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, Season 2)



March 17:

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, Season 3)



March 19:

Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 12)

Sandition (PBS, Season 3)

Marie Antoinette (PBS, Season 3)



March 24:

Yellowjackets (Showtime, Season 2)



March 27:

Like a Girl (Fuse, new unscripted series)



March TBA:

The White House Plumbers (HBO/HBO Max, new drama limited series)

Rock the Block (HGTV, Season 3)



April 20:

Mrs. Davis (Peacock, new drama series)



Spring TBA:

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 9)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6B)

Tom Jones (PBS, new drama limited series)



2023 TBA:

The Wonder Years (ABC, Season 2)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, Season 2)

Grand Crew (NBC, Season 2)

L.A. Fire and Rescue (NBC, new drama series)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox, Season 2)

Housebroken (Fox, Season 2)

Riverdale (The CW, Season 7; final season)

Succession (HBO, Season 4)

The Idol (HBO, new drama series)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Beef (Netflix, new dramedy series)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+, new drama series)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, new drama series)

Animaniacs (Hulu, Season 3)

Snowpiercer (TNT, Season 4; final season)

The Tipping Point (Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)

Dear Mama (FX, new docuseries)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

For the Love of DILFs (OutTV, new competition series) January 1:(Netflix, new drama series; fka Jigsaw)(Peacock, new comedy series)(Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)(HGTV, Season 3)January 2: NBC , new competition series)(NBC, Season 1B) Fox , Season 3)(TNT, live sports special)January 3: ABC , Season 5B; new night)(ABC, Season 1B(ABC, new drama series) CBS , Season 5B)(CBS, Season 2B)(CBS, Season 4B)(NBC, Season 5B; final season)(Fox, Season 6B)(Netflix, Season 7; final season)(Paramount+, new docuseries)(PBS, Season 9)January 4:(ABC, Season 2B)(ABC, Season 3B)(ABC, Season 3B)(CBS, Season 4)(CBS, primetime episodes of game show series)(NBC, Season 8B)(NBC, Season 11B)(NBC, Season 10B)(Fox, new competition series)(Disney+, Season 2; moved from September 28)(Netflix, new docuseries)(TLC, Season 2)January 5:(ABC, Season 1B)(ABC, Season 2)(CBS, Season 6B)(CBS, Season 2B)(CBS, Season 1B)(CBS, Season 2B)(NBC, Season 22B)(NBC, Season 24B)(NBC, Season 3B)(Fox, Season 21B)(Fox, Season 2B)(Fox, Season 3B)(Netflix, Season 2)(Starz, Season 2)(History, Season 14)(History, Season 3)(Discovery, Season 8)(PBS, Season 2)(WEtv, Season 7)(WEtv, new drama series)January 6:(ABC, Season 15)(CBS, Season 6B)(CBS, Season 13B)(NBC, Season 1B)(NBC, Season 3B)(NBC, Season 31B)(Prime Video, new drama series)(HBO Max, Season 2)(MTV, Season 15)(History, Season 18B)(OWN, Season 7)(OWN, new unscripted series)(Vix+, Season 3)January 8:(Fox, Season 13B)(Fox, Season 21B)(CBS, Season 1B)(CBS, Season 14B)(Fox, new drama series)(AMC, new drama series)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)(CNN, new documentary series)(Smithsonian Channel, Season 18B)(Smithsonian Channel, Season 3)(Fox Nation, new documentary series)January 9:(CBS, Season 20B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(CBS, Season 2B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(CBS, Season 14B; crossover event, moved from January 2)(Hulu, new animated comedy series)(Univision, new drama series)(GSN, Season 3)January 10:(NBC, live awards special)January 11:(ABC, Season 14B)(CBS, new game show series)(Fox, Season 3B)(Netflix, Season 2)(Disney+, new competition series)(Magnolia Network, Season 3)(Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)January 12: The CW , Season 3B)(The CW, Season 1B)(Netflix, Season 2)(HBO Max, new animated comedy series)(HBO Max, new competition series)(Peacock, new competition series)(Peacock, new children’s series)(Hulu, new docuseries)(AllBlk, Season 5; final season)(HGTV, Season 2)(HGTV, new docuseries)(PBS SoCal, Season 17)January 13:(Apple TV+, Season 4; final season)(Apple TV+, new documentary miniseries)(Prime Video, Season 2; final season)(Discovery, new docuseries)January 14:(The CW, Season 1B)(The CW, Season 3B)January 15:(The CW, Season 1B)(The CW, live awards special)(Paramount+, Season 2)(Showtime, Season 2; moved from December 9)(HBO, new drama series)(MGM+, Season 3)(MGM+, new docuseries)(TLC, new competition series)(Hallmark Channel, new drama series)(BYUtv, Season 8)(BYUtv, Season 5)(BYUtv, Season 3)(Adult Swim, Season 2)January 16:(CBS, Season 5B)(CBS, Season 3B)(CBS, Season 20B)(CBS, Season 2B)(TBS, Season 4)(HGTV, new docuseries)(ID, new documentary miniseries)January 17:(NBC, new comedy series revival)(Fox, Season 4)(TLC, Season 4)January 18:(Paramount+, Season 9)(Freeform, Season 5)(History, new docuseries)(Roku Channel, new docuseries)January 19:(Netflix, new comedy series)January 20:(The CW, Season 9B)(The CW, Season 19B)(HBO, Season 21)(HBO, Season 21)(Apple TV+, Season 3)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, new unscripted series)(Magnolia Network, new docuseries)January 21:(OWN, Season 2)January 22:(Fox, new drama series)January 23:(ABC, Season 27)(ABC, Season 6B)(The CW, Season 6B)(The CW, Season 2B)(TNT, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)(TLC, Season 4)(TLC, Season 2)(ID, new docuseries)(ID, new docuseries)(Acorn TV, Season 2)(Adult Swim, Season 2)January 24:(NBC, Season 2)(The CW, Season 1B)(Hulu, Season 2)(TLC, Season 8)January 25:(Hulu, new comedy series)January 26:(Peacock, new drama series)(Hulu, new documentary series)(Paramount+, new drama series)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, Season 2)(Sundance Now, new Irish drama series)(E!, new unscripted miniseries)January 27:(Apple TV+, new comedy series)(Netflix, Season 2)(Netflix, new drama series)January 28:(AMC/AMC+, new documentary series; U.S. premiere)January 29:(CBS, live sports special)(CBS, Season 1B)January 30:(Netflix, new children’s animated series)(Freeform, new drama series)(History, Season 4)January 31:(NBC, Season 2B)(PBS, new documentary series)January TBA:(HBO, Season 29)February 1:(Disney+, Season 2)(TLC, Season 11)February 2:(Netflix, new comedy series)February 3:(Apple TV+, new drama series)(Prime Video, Season 2)(Nickelodeon, new children’s animated series)February 4:(ESPN, live sports special)(TLC, Season 22)February 5:(CBS, live awards special)February 6:(BYUtv, new drama series)February 7:(Bravo, Season 13)February 8:(ABC, new comedy series)(ABC, Season 5; final season)(The CW, Season 9; final season)(The CW, Season 3B)February 9:(Netflix, Season 4; moved from February 10)(Hulu, new docuseries)February 10:(Disney Channel, new children’s animated series)February 11:(The CW, Season 9)February 12:(Fox, Season 2)February 15:(Hulu, Season 3; final season)February 16:(Fox, new comedy series)(Paramount+, Season 3; final season)February 17:(Prime Video, Season 2; final season)(Apple TV+, new comedy series)February 19ABC, Season 33B)(ABC, Season 6)(ABC, new drama series)(NBC, Season 5; new network)(NBC, new drama series)(BYUtv, Season 5)February 22:(FX, Season 6; final season)February 23:(ABC, Season 6B)(ABC, Season 19B)(ABC, Season 1B)(Peacock, Season 2)February 24:(Apple TV+, new drama series)(Starz, new comedy series revival)(Apple TV+, new docuseries)February 26:(NBC, Season 10B)February TBA:(Syfy, new drama series)March 1:(CBS, Season 44)(CBS, new drama series; moved from February 23)(Disney+, Season 3)March 3:(Prime Video, new drama series)March 6:(NBC, Season 23)(HBO, Season 2)March 7:(NBC, Season 2)March 8:(Fox, new competition series)March 12:(ABC, live awards special)March 14:(The CW, new drama series)(The CW, Season 3)(TLC, Season 14)March 16:(Netflix, Season 2)March 17:(Starz, Season 3)March 19:(PBS, Season 12)(PBS, Season 3)(PBS, Season 3)March 24:(Showtime, Season 2)March 27:(Fuse, new unscripted series)March TBA:(HBO/HBO Max, new drama limited series)(HGTV, Season 3)April 20:(Peacock, new drama series)Spring TBA:(Fox, Season 9)(Fox, Season 6B)(PBS, new drama limited series)2023 TBA:(ABC, Season 2)(ABC, Season 2)(NBC, Season 2)(NBC, new drama series)(Fox, Season 2)(Fox, Season 2)(The CW, Season 7; final season)(HBO, Season 4)(HBO, new drama series)(Netflix, Season 4; final season)(Netflix, new dramedy series)(Paramount+, new drama series)(Hulu, new drama series)(Hulu, Season 3)(TNT, Season 4; final season)(Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)(FX, new docuseries)(Magnolia Network, Season 2)(Oxygen, new docuseries)(OutTV, new competition series)

As you can tell, most new shows these days are streaming. Good Luck trying to keep up with everything. I'm sure there are many shows from the last several months that you all haven't even touched yet.Here's a list from Deadline.com. I'm sure it's missing a few here and there. Feel free to note ones that you think people here will watch.