Doctor Who - 60th Anniversary Specials - November 2023

Quote:

Doctor Who's BBC centenary special delivered quite the twist as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than David Tennant.



But what does it mean for the Fourteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and new Who star Ncuti Gatwa? To partially quote Gatwa's Doctor, here's everything we know about "what the hell is going on here".



How did Jodie Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant?



"How? What? Why?" Showrunner Russell T Davies has said that fans will have a year to speculate about what's happening before "all hell lets loose" in three special episodes marking Doctor Who's 60th anniversary.



"“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!" he adds.



What's the air date for Doctor Who's special 60th anniversary episodes?



The three special episodes are set to air in November 2023.



What's the plot?



That's a very good question.



Speaking at the time David Tennant and Catherine Tate's return as the Doctor and Donna was announced, showrunner Russell T Davies teased: "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”



We also know Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney has joined the cast as Rose, who will somehow be involved. And there's also a mysterious new character played by Neil Patrick Harris.



How can there be another Rose in Doctor Who?



As Russell T Davies says: "You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”



Who is the Fourteenth Doctor?



David Tennant, previously known as the Tenth Doctor, is now also known as the Fourteenth Doctor. Confused? Don't worry, he seems a little perplexed too.



In a teaser for the upcoming episodes the Fourteenth Doctor can be heard confessing that he doesn't really know himself any more!



When will Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor's first official episode air?



Ncuti Gatwa's first official Doctor Who episode is due to air over the festive period in 2023.



And showrunner Russell T Davies has promised that "the path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun!"



There's a new Doctor Who companion stepping into the TARDIS



Millie Gibson joins the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, new companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.



She'll be making her debut over the festive period in 2023 and she can't wait. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me," she says.