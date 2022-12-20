The Christmas TV MERRY-Thon

So, took some suggestions from the Not the Usual Christmas TV thread along with some from friends and my own and made a 10+ hour playlist over on Youtube. Not just shows. It has old commercials, movie trailers, music videos and some random stuff mixed in between.Note, this is geared towards stuff my little niece and nephew could watch so expect mainly old cartoons.Anywho, thought I'd share. Merry Xmas all!