Accused (FOX) -- Based on BBC series -- From the producers of 24, Homeland & House -- Premieres 1/22/23
From Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as Homeland, and the showrunner of 24, comes Accused - a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life - and the lives of others -- forever. Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Ashmore
· Abigail Breslin
· Aisha Dee
· August Maturo
· Baron Vaughn
· Blaine Kern
· Chris Coy
· Daphne Rubin-Vega
· Ian Anthony Dale
· J. Harrison Ghee
· Jack Davenport
· Jean-Michel Le Gal
· Jill Hennessy
· Joshua Castille
· Julia Chan
· Karen LeBlanc
· Kristen Connolly
· Kyle Schmid
· Lauren Ridloff
· Malcolm Jamal Warner
· Margo Martindale
· Mary Lynn Rajskub
· Megan Boone
· Michael Chiklis
· Molly Parker
· Natalie Benally
· Oakes Fegley
· Rachel Bilson
· Reid Miller
· Rhea Pearlman
· Robert I. Mesa
· Robert Wisdom
· Sean Kleier
· Stephanie Nogueras
· Takashi Yamaguchi
· Wendell Pierce
· Whitney Cummings
· Willam Belli
