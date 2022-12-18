Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX) -- S: Scott Caan -- from the EP of The Blacklist -- 1/8/23

Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons' Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers. The series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role (The Blacklist), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (Stargirl).





This is from the current showrunner of The Blacklist, who is still working on that series. I'm sure this series is not going to be very popular here since it's a procedural and there's so many shows to watch. But, it's something to look out for in January, especially if you're overwhelmed keeping up with serialized shows. This kind of reminds me of Without a Trace and that show lasted 7 seasons.