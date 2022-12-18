The Recruit (Netflix) -- CIA spy series from the creator of The Rookie -- 12/16/22

Quote: About The Recruit:



The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.



8 episode season. All 8 dropped Friday. This is from the creator and showrunner of The Rookie Alexi Hawley.Yay!! yet another series this forum won't have time to watch.I know, the barrage of shows that keep dropping is next to impossible to keep up with.The lead of this series was just on Black Adam. he played Atom Smasher.