The Recruit (Netflix) -- CIA spy series from the creator of The Rookie -- 12/16/22
About The Recruit:
The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.
8 episode season. All 8 dropped Friday. This is from the creator and showrunner of The Rookie Alexi Hawley.
Yay!! yet another series this forum won't have time to watch. I know, the barrage of shows that keep dropping is next to impossible to keep up with.
The lead of this series was just on Black Adam. he played Atom Smasher.
