Treason (Netflix) -- S: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko -- Limited spy thriller series -- Premieres 12/26/22

Quote: When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.



Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light.



Treason, a new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies comes to Netflix on December 26th



5 episode limited series. Premieres the day after Christmas. Another Netflix show to add to your never ending backlog.Trailer looks good. I'll watch this. I assume this is a likely one and done show since Cox is locked up with Daredevil: Reborn