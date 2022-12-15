DVD Talk Forum

Treason (Netflix) -- S: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko -- Limited spy thriller series -- Premieres 12/26/22

Treason (Netflix) -- S: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko -- Limited spy thriller series -- Premieres 12/26/22

   
Treason (Netflix) -- S: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko -- Limited spy thriller series -- Premieres 12/26/22





When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light.

Treason, a new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies comes to Netflix on December 26th
5 episode limited series. Premieres the day after Christmas. Another Netflix show to add to your never ending backlog.

Trailer looks good. I'll watch this. I assume this is a likely one and done show since Cox is locked up with Daredevil: Reborn


Re: Treason (Netflix) -- S: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko -- Limited spy thriller series -- Premieres 12/26
Thats trailer doesnt look like anything mind blowing but Im a sucker for spy thrillers and Olga so Ill give it a try.
