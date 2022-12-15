Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC) S: H.E.R., Groban, Short, Grier, Twain - 12/15/22

Quote:

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animations Beauty and the Beast and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.



H.E.R. and Josh Groban lead an all-star cast full of award-winning and beloved actors and musicians, including Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.



Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.



Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs on Thursday, 15th December 2022 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+ in the United States.