80th Annual Golden Globes Awards - TV Edition

In the interest of completion, I thought I should start a TV thread for the TV nominees.

Keep in mind that the Golden Globes use a calendar year for eligibility, not a traditional TV season -- The Emmys eligibility period is 7/1-6/30 to coincide with the traditional TV schedule. As a result you may see TV shows nominated for Golden Globes that have already won an Emmy for the same performance (The Dropout), and you may see series nominated for their next season, as opposed to the one they just competed for in the Emmys (Only Murders in the Building). In addition, there is the special case of Better Call Saul which competed for Emmys for their first 7 episodes (and lost them all, natch), will compete in 2023 for their last 6 episodes, but here it is nominated for their entire 6th season.

That said, here are the nominees :



DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance



DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria



DRAMA ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance



MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday



MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary



SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry



LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus











LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy



LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus



LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy