80th Annual Golden Globes Awards - TV Edition

   
80th Annual Golden Globes Awards - TV Edition
In the interest of completion, I thought I should start a TV thread for the TV nominees.
Keep in mind that the Golden Globes use a calendar year for eligibility, not a traditional TV season -- The Emmys eligibility period is 7/1-6/30 to coincide with the traditional TV schedule. As a result you may see TV shows nominated for Golden Globes that have already won an Emmy for the same performance (The Dropout), and you may see series nominated for their next season, as opposed to the one they just competed for in the Emmys (Only Murders in the Building). In addition, there is the special case of Better Call Saul which competed for Emmys for their first 7 episodes (and lost them all, natch), will compete in 2023 for their last 6 episodes, but here it is nominated for their entire 6th season.
That said, here are the nominees :

DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

DRAMA ACTRESS
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus





LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

LIMITED SERIES ACTOR
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Re: 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards - TV Edition
Fast turn around on those White Lotus Season 2 nominations.
Re: 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards - TV Edition
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Fast turn around on those White Lotus Season 2 nominations.
That's nothing. How about George & Tammy? That only debuted last week!
