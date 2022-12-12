Kindred (Hulu) - EP: Aronofsky, Weisberg, Fields - premieres 12/13/22

Quote:

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on "Dana James" (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Austin Smith as Luke

· David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin

· Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin

· Mallori Johnson as Dana James

· Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin

· Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin

· Sheria Irving as Olivia

· Sophina Brown as Sarah



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ari Handel as EP

· Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as CRTR/EP

· Courtney Lee-Mitchell as EP

· Darren Aronofsky as EP

· Ernestine Walker as EP

· Janicza Bravo as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Joe Weisberg as EP

· Joel Fields as EP

· Octavia E. Butler as BOOK