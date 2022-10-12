Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (AMC) -- S: Alexandra Daddario -- Premieres 1/8/23
Open your mind, welcome the gift. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres January 8 on AMC and AMC+ Based on Anne Rices Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Coming to AMC+ on January 8th 2023
8 episode season. Premieres next month on AMC and AMC + Seems like Alexandra is doing mostly small Indie movies and TV. She hasn't done a major studio movie in several years.
Another show for you all to add to your never-ending TV backlog Interview with a Vampire recently ended it's season on AMC and got very few comments.
