The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon (Vice Documentary) - 12/13/23

Quote:

Vince McMahon VICE Documentary Time & Date Revealed

WWEThe VICE documentary Nine Lives of Vince McMahon now has an air date and time having been moved from its original October 18 date.The two-hour documentary was made without involvement from WWE and will cover the scandals of Vince McMahon over his more than forty-year dominance of the wrestling business.Among those who will be providing insight into the subject are Wrestlenomicsí Brandon Thurston, Vince Russo, Wrestling Observerís Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer.Thurston had previously spoken to Wrestling Inc on the subject of the documentary, saying:The new broadcast date for the documentary is Tuesday 13 December.It will start at 9pm ET.This means that it will start an hour into that eveningís broadcast of WWE NXT.In addition to the upcoming Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, there is also a multi-part Netflix documentary made in conjunction with WWE.There is currently no confirmed release date for the Netflix documentary.It has, reportedly, been in the making for two years.