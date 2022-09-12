DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon (Vice Documentary) - 12/13/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon (Vice Documentary) - 12/13/23

   
Old 12-09-22, 06:53 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,642
Received 857 Likes on 701 Posts
The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon (Vice Documentary) - 12/13/23
Figured this was worthy of its own thread. Could be interesting to see a documentary on Vince that isnt a WWE fluff piece. There hasnt really been one about him and the Netflix documentary that was being planned got axed. Curious if itll be new material or some rehashed material as suggested in the article.

Vince McMahon VICE Documentary Time & Date Revealed

WWE

The VICE documentary Nine Lives of Vince McMahon now has an air date and time having been moved from its original October 18 date.

The two-hour documentary was made without involvement from WWE and will cover the scandals of Vince McMahon over his more than forty-year dominance of the wrestling business.

Among those who will be providing insight into the subject are Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston, Vince Russo, Wrestling Observers Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer.

Thurston had previously spoken to Wrestling Inc on the subject of the documentary, saying:

I recorded two hours of an interview with them.

I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.

My understanding is that theyre going to include a lot of footage that theyve already used in the Dark Side of the Ring series.

The new broadcast date for the documentary is Tuesday 13 December.

It will start at 9pm ET.

This means that it will start an hour into that evenings broadcast of WWE NXT.

In addition to the upcoming Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, there is also a multi-part Netflix documentary made in conjunction with WWE.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the Netflix documentary.

It has, reportedly, been in the making for two years.
https://wrestletalk.com/news/vince-m...date-revealed/
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Boondock Saint (12-09-22)
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Slow Horses (Apple TV+) -- S: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas -- Premieres 4/1/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.