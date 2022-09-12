The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon (Vice Documentary) - 12/13/23

The VICE documentary Nine Lives of Vince McMahon now has an air date and time having been moved from its original October 18 date.



The two-hour documentary was made without involvement from WWE and will cover the scandals of Vince McMahon over his more than forty-year dominance of the wrestling business.



Among those who will be providing insight into the subject are Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston, Vince Russo, Wrestling Observers Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer.



Thurston had previously spoken to



I recorded two hours of an interview with them.



I expect about 45 seconds of my face to probably end up in it.



My understanding is that theyre going to include a lot of footage that theyve already used in the Dark Side of the Ring series.



The new broadcast date for the documentary is Tuesday 13 December.



It will start at 9pm ET.



This means that it will start an hour into that evenings broadcast of WWE NXT.



In addition to the upcoming Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, there is also



There is currently no confirmed release date for the Netflix documentary.



Figured this was worthy of its own thread. Could be interesting to see a documentary on Vince that isnt a WWE fluff piece. There hasnt really been one about him and the Netflix documentary that was being planned got axed. Curious if itll be new material or some rehashed material as suggested in the article.