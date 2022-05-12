Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Quote: jeffkjoe Originally Posted by Thats interesting - I saw a taping on Cheers too! Mine was the season premiere of Season 10 where Rebecca and Sam try to conceive a baby.



I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.



By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.

that's very cool. You're more dedicated than we were. I think we had started lining up around 9:00 in the morning and the taping was I don't know three or four in the afternoon. I think I brought a John Grisham book to read during the day. Those crazy days before we had cell phones. My friend and I were among the very last people to be let in. We ended up sitting right in the front in the family section, right next to Ted Danson's wife. I'm pretty sure it was the season 7 finale, and they probably wanted to have as much of the family members of the cast president as possible. I guess a couple didn't show up and we were one of the last ones let in, giving seats that weren't being used by family members. The episode we watched be filmed was one where Frasier's psychiatrist friend comes over and hits on rebecca. Apparently the psychiatrist friend was supposed to be John Cleese returning and reprising his role from season 5, but he had to cancel and they had another actor play the part, unfortunately.