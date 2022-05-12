DVD Talk Forum

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

   
Old 12-05-22, 08:29 PM
Kirstie Alley dead at 71


Wow shocked by this news.
Old 12-05-22, 08:34 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Didnt realize she was 71. My two favorite films from her - Look Whos Talking and It Takes Two.
Old 12-05-22, 08:41 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Wow, what a bummer. It's a shame she was such a vocal Scientologist (denouncing Frasier for glorifying a psychiatrist) and then later a prominent Trump supporter.
Thought she was great on Cheers. I saw a live taping in her second season, and the cast still called her "the new girl" and gave her all sorts of shit on set. She was cool and so funny. I cherish that experience. What a pro she was.
And yeah, Look Who's Talking was a great comedic lead performance.
Old 12-05-22, 08:42 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Had a crush on her since the 80s. RIP
Old 12-05-22, 08:46 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Just got CNN alert. So sad. Rip.
Old 12-05-22, 08:57 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Just heard the news. Really sad to hear.
Old 12-05-22, 09:04 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Thought she was great on Cheers. I saw a live taping in her second season, and the cast still called her "the new girl" and gave her all sorts of shit on set.
Thats interesting - I saw a taping on Cheers too! Mine was the season premiere of Season 10 where Rebecca and Sam try to conceive a baby.

I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.

By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.
Old 12-05-22, 09:07 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
I'll miss her speaking her mind on Twitter.

Who would have thought she'd go before fellow Trek 2 cast members Shatner, Takei, and Koenig.
Old 12-05-22, 09:15 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
I also loved Fat Actress.
Old 12-05-22, 09:16 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Damn....

Travolta lost his son, his wife, Olivia and now Kristie.

😔
Old 12-05-22, 09:20 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Really great actor. Will be missed.
Old 12-05-22, 09:27 PM
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Originally Posted by jeffkjoe View Post
Thats interesting - I saw a taping on Cheers too! Mine was the season premiere of Season 10 where Rebecca and Sam try to conceive a baby.

I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.

By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.
that's very cool. You're more dedicated than we were. I think we had started lining up around 9:00 in the morning and the taping was I don't know three or four in the afternoon. I think I brought a John Grisham book to read during the day. Those crazy days before we had cell phones. My friend and I were among the very last people to be let in. We ended up sitting right in the front in the family section, right next to Ted Danson's wife. I'm pretty sure it was the season 7 finale, and they probably wanted to have as much of the family members of the cast president as possible. I guess a couple didn't show up and we were one of the last ones let in, giving seats that weren't being used by family members. The episode we watched be filmed was one where Frasier's psychiatrist friend comes over and hits on rebecca. Apparently the psychiatrist friend was supposed to be John Cleese returning and reprising his role from season 5, but he had to cancel and they had another actor play the part, unfortunately.
