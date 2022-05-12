Kirstie Alley dead at 71
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,761
Received 2,151 Likes on 1,583 Posts
Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Wow shocked by this news.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,860
Received 224 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Didnt realize she was 71. My two favorite films from her - Look Whos Talking and It Takes Two.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,834
Received 3,793 Likes on 2,556 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Wow, what a bummer. It's a shame she was such a vocal Scientologist (denouncing Frasier for glorifying a psychiatrist) and then later a prominent Trump supporter.
Thought she was great on Cheers. I saw a live taping in her second season, and the cast still called her "the new girl" and gave her all sorts of shit on set. She was cool and so funny. I cherish that experience. What a pro she was.
And yeah, Look Who's Talking was a great comedic lead performance.
Thought she was great on Cheers. I saw a live taping in her second season, and the cast still called her "the new girl" and gave her all sorts of shit on set. She was cool and so funny. I cherish that experience. What a pro she was.
And yeah, Look Who's Talking was a great comedic lead performance.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,295
Received 1,004 Likes on 677 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Had a crush on her since the 80s. RIP
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,772
Received 608 Likes on 522 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Just got CNN alert. So sad. Rip.
#7
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,361
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.
By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
I'll miss her speaking her mind on Twitter.
Who would have thought she'd go before fellow Trek 2 cast members Shatner, Takei, and Koenig.
Who would have thought she'd go before fellow Trek 2 cast members Shatner, Takei, and Koenig.
#9
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,772
Received 608 Likes on 522 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
I also loved Fat Actress.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 6,130
Received 166 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Damn....
Travolta lost his son, his wife, Olivia and now Kristie.
😔
Travolta lost his son, his wife, Olivia and now Kristie.
😔
#11
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 53,897
Received 171 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Really great actor. Will be missed.
#12
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,834
Received 3,793 Likes on 2,556 Posts
Re: Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Thats interesting - I saw a taping on Cheers too! Mine was the season premiere of Season 10 where Rebecca and Sam try to conceive a baby.
I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.
By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.
I remember camping out all night outside Paramount Studios for tickets. And they gave us Tootsie Rolls to keep us awake and on a sugar rush during taping the next day because they knew we had pulled an all-nighter for tickets and it was a four hour taping for one 30 minute episode.
By the time I saw her live, she was a pro on set. As a matter of fact, Ted Danson couldnt keep his hands off her between takes, but in a goofing off kind of way.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off