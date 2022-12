Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22

Quote:

Three Pines is adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series.



Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

ˇ Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache

ˇ Anna Lambe

ˇ Anna Tierney

ˇ Clare Coulter

ˇ Crystle Lightning

ˇ Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

ˇ Frank Schorpion

ˇ Frédéric-Antoine Guimond

ˇ Georgina Lynn Lightning

ˇ Isabel Deroy-Olson

ˇ Julian Bailey

ˇ Marcel Jeannin

ˇ Marie-France Lambert

ˇ Pierre Simpson

ˇ Rossif Sutherland

ˇ Sarah Booth

ˇ Tamara Brown

ˇ Tantoo Cardinal



CREW INFORMATION:

ˇ Alfred Molina as EP

ˇ Andy Harries as EP

ˇ Emilia di Girolamo as CRTR/EP

ˇ John Griffin as PROD

ˇ John Phillips as EP

ˇ Louise Penny as BOOK

ˇ Sam Donovan as EP/DIR (Pilot)

ˇ Sharon Hughff as EP