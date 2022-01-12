Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,859
Likes: 0
Received 3,228 Likes on 2,195 Posts
Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22
Three Pines is adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series.
Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache
· Anna Lambe
· Anna Tierney
· Clare Coulter
· Crystle Lightning
· Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
· Frank Schorpion
· Frédéric-Antoine Guimond
· Georgina Lynn Lightning
· Isabel Deroy-Olson
· Julian Bailey
· Marcel Jeannin
· Marie-France Lambert
· Pierre Simpson
· Rossif Sutherland
· Sarah Booth
· Tamara Brown
· Tantoo Cardinal
CREW INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as EP
· Andy Harries as EP
· Emilia di Girolamo as CRTR/EP
· John Griffin as PROD
· John Phillips as EP
· Louise Penny as BOOK
· Sam Donovan as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Sharon Hughff as EP
Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache
· Anna Lambe
· Anna Tierney
· Clare Coulter
· Crystle Lightning
· Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
· Frank Schorpion
· Frédéric-Antoine Guimond
· Georgina Lynn Lightning
· Isabel Deroy-Olson
· Julian Bailey
· Marcel Jeannin
· Marie-France Lambert
· Pierre Simpson
· Rossif Sutherland
· Sarah Booth
· Tamara Brown
· Tantoo Cardinal
CREW INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as EP
· Andy Harries as EP
· Emilia di Girolamo as CRTR/EP
· John Griffin as PROD
· John Phillips as EP
· Louise Penny as BOOK
· Sam Donovan as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Sharon Hughff as EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off