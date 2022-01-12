DVD Talk Forum

Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22

   
Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22
Three Pines is adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series.

Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache
· Anna Lambe
· Anna Tierney
· Clare Coulter
· Crystle Lightning
· Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
· Frank Schorpion
· Frédéric-Antoine Guimond
· Georgina Lynn Lightning
· Isabel Deroy-Olson
· Julian Bailey
· Marcel Jeannin
· Marie-France Lambert
· Pierre Simpson
· Rossif Sutherland
· Sarah Booth
· Tamara Brown
· Tantoo Cardinal

CREW INFORMATION:
· Alfred Molina as EP
· Andy Harries as EP
· Emilia di Girolamo as CRTR/EP
· John Griffin as PROD
· John Phillips as EP
· Louise Penny as BOOK
· Sam Donovan as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Sharon Hughff as EP
Re: Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22
Alfred Molina = must watch for me
