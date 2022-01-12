Three Pines (Amazon) - S: Alfred Molina - premieres 12/2/22

Quote:

Three Pines is adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series.



Debuting on December 2, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The series will premiere exclusively on December 2 with two episodes weekly on Prime Video.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache

· Anna Lambe

· Anna Tierney

· Clare Coulter

· Crystle Lightning

· Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

· Frank Schorpion

· Frédéric-Antoine Guimond

· Georgina Lynn Lightning

· Isabel Deroy-Olson

· Julian Bailey

· Marcel Jeannin

· Marie-France Lambert

· Pierre Simpson

· Rossif Sutherland

· Sarah Booth

· Tamara Brown

· Tantoo Cardinal



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alfred Molina as EP

· Andy Harries as EP

· Emilia di Girolamo as CRTR/EP

· John Griffin as PROD

· John Phillips as EP

· Louise Penny as BOOK

· Sam Donovan as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Sharon Hughff as EP