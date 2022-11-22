Andor (S1E12) - Season Finale - Rix Road - 11/23/22
Andor (S1E12) - Season Finale - Rix Road - 11/23/22
Will return for a second and final season consisting of 12 episodes, likely not until mid to late 2024. Production started earlier this week and will be filming until August 2023.
re: Andor (S1E12) - Season Finale - Rix Road - 11/23/22
Two good recap/reviews of episode 12 and kind of the entire season critique.
https://www.vulture.com/article/ando...-12-recap.html
https://www.gamesradar.com/andor-epi...r-wars-finale/
Both articles heap praise on the show, but they do also bring up a few good points that this finale kind of missed the mark too -- tame ending, a big full circle, and only portends that season 2 will involve more Luthen, Cassian, Vel missions against the Empire. Etc. Read the articles, better explained.
Also, the second article makes a good observation that, given season 2 is going to race thru a year every 3 episodes, that the Andor show we've just watched, the kind of show it is, we will miss. Season 2 will be kind of unrecognizable to Season 1, which spent meticulous amounts of time developing characters intimately. Season 2 will kind of race by, will/may lack that quality.
re: Andor (S1E12) - Season Finale - Rix Road - 11/23/22
Also....Reddit theory.... Luthen Rael could be Rael Averross, a Jedi apprentice to Dooku. Averross is officially in canon via books.
Re: Andor (S1E12) - Season Finale - Rix Road - 11/23/22
Wow. That was fantastic.
