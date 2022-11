Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu) - S: Nanjiani, Bartlett, Ashford, Stevens, Lewis - premieres 11/22/22

Quote:

A sprawling true-crime saga, "Welcome to Chippendales" tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire - and let nothing stand in his way in the process.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Andrew Rannells

· Annaleigh Ashford as Irene

· Dan Stevens as Paul Snider

· Juliette Lewis as Denise

· Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee

· Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia

· Nicola Peltz Beckham as Dorothy Stratten

· Quentin Plair as Otis

· Robin De Jesús as Ray Colon



CREW INFORMATION:

· Annie Wyman as CO-PROD

· Dylan Sellers as EP

· Emily V. Gordon as EP

· Jacqui Rivera as CO-EP

· Jenni Konner as EP

· Kumail Nanjiani as EP

· Matt Shakman as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Mehar Sethi as EP

· Nora Silver as EP

· Rajiv Joseph as EP

· Robert Siegel as CRTR/EP