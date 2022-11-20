Jason David Frank (Tommy from Power Rangers) - Dead at 49
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Jason David Frank (Tommy from Power Rangers) - Dead at 49
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide at 4911/20/22
Jason David Frank -- one of the original "Power Rangers" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
Jason died in Texas, according to his rep Justine Hunt.
Sources with direct knowledge tell us his death was the result of suicide.
JDF is best known as Tommy Oliver from the original run of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" franchise, dating back to the kids series' debut in 1993 ... when he was introduced as one of six crime/monster-fighting superheroes, masked head to toe with kung-fu skills.
Fans will remember ... he started out as the Green Ranger in Season 1, introduced at first as an enemy of the Power Rangers -- only to do a 180 and become good. After his powers start to deteriorate, however, he's turned into the White Ranger ... and tapped as the new leader of the group. Frank starred as one of the leads for 3 seasons, totaling 123 episodes.
Frank went on to reprise his role as Tommy in several adaptions of 'Power Rangers' -- including 'Wild Force,' 'Turbo,' 'Zeo,' 'Dino Thunder,' 'Megaforce,' 'Ninja Steel,' 'HyperForce,' and more. He's been a Red Ranger, a Black Ranger and a Green Ranger anew. JDF is a fan favorite Power Ranger ... which is why he's returned to the franchise time and again.
His onscreen fighting abilities translated into the real world ... Frank was a professionally trained MMA brawler, who was well-versed in everything from Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and others. He fought professionally for a time from 2008 to 2010.
He's survived by his four children.
Jason's rep Justinetells TMZ ... "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
https://amp.tmz.com/2022/11/20/power...r-green-white/
I actually almost went to a signing he did at a comic book shop that a few hours away from me back in September. I had to work the day after though so couldnt really make it without it being a rushed trip.
He was probably my favorite Ranger. Ive always thought the Green Ranger was the coolest in terms of the character arc and look of the costume and stuff.
Last edited by Mike86; 11-20-22 at 12:22 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,850
Received 374 Likes on 297 Posts
Re: Jason David Frank (Tommy from Power Rangers) - Dead at 49
Absolutely awful news. I was a big fan of the Power Rangers back in the day. RIP Jason David Frank.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off