DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22

   
Old 11-17-22, 04:51 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,672
Likes: 0
Received 3,184 Likes on 2,166 Posts
1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22


From creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar of Dark comes 1899, a new mystery-thriller series thats about to set sail. At the end of the 19th century, passengers journey from London to New York, looking forward to a new life that awaits them in the New World. When their ship comes across another one adrift at sea, all their hopes and dreams turn into an unexpected nightmare. Set out to be a multi-language series, the international cast includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Boondock Saint (11-17-22)
Old 11-17-22, 05:29 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,428
Received 1,932 Likes on 1,292 Posts
Re: 1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22
I love ghost ship stories. Im totally down for this.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-17-22, 05:33 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Galt's Gulch
Posts: 3,959
Received 386 Likes on 272 Posts
Re: 1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22
I thought this was going to be another Taylor Sheridan series.
John Galt is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-17-22, 06:10 PM
  #4  
Senior Member
 
Boondock Saint's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Burbank, California
Posts: 901
Received 26 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: 1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22
Dark was awesome. Looking forward to this.
Boondock Saint is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.