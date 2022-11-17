1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22
1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22
From creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar of Dark comes 1899, a new mystery-thriller series thats about to set sail. At the end of the 19th century, passengers journey from London to New York, looking forward to a new life that awaits them in the New World. When their ship comes across another one adrift at sea, all their hopes and dreams turn into an unexpected nightmare. Set out to be a multi-language series, the international cast includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.
I love ghost ship stories. Im totally down for this.
Dark was awesome. Looking forward to this.
