1899 (Netflix) - from the creators of Dark - premieres 11/17/22

From creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar of Dark comes 1899, a new mystery-thriller series thatís about to set sail. At the end of the 19th century, passengers journey from London to New York, looking forward to a new life that awaits them in the New World. When their ship comes across another one adrift at sea, all their hopes and dreams turn into an unexpected nightmare. Set out to be a multi-language series, the international cast includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard TÝnnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Josť Piment„o, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.