Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix) -- docuseries -- premieres 11/17/22
The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Pepsi needed something huge to compete with Coke so they rolled out their biggest campaign ever: Pepsi Stuff It featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial that claimed for 7,000,000 Pepsi points you could win a Harrier Jet (one of the most advanced military jets of the time). Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical price of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but ambitious & cunning college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, the 21-year old hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all. What ensues is an outrageous goose chase for the infamous Harrier Jet and a legal battle with Pepsi that changed advertising forever.
Re: Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix) -- docuseries -- premieres 11/17/22
I don’t remember this ad campaign, but that description sounds interesting. I’ll probably check this out.
